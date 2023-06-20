In Italy, in Ravenna poetry with Alessandra Maltoni
In Ravenna next Wednesday, June 21, the Circolo Aurora will host a new poetry event with verses inspired by nature, an event curated by poet Alessandra Maltoni.
A short talk on the topic will open the evening, followed by evocative images on the theme, a few lines from the sylloge "Poetry will change the world," will introduce the free reading of the children who will read their own verses about nature or inspired by school gardens and vegetable gardens, then it will be the turn of the adults who will participate in the "voicepoetry-free."
On July 7, 2023 6 p.m. Alessandra Maltoni will decant a canto from the Inferno out of the tomb, and it will be the first Dante reading to honor the supreme poet and Ravenna's civic duty.
To make reservations for the dinner, contact Circolo Aurora Tel 0544 /262989 cell 327 2061248
Email circoloaurora.aps@gmail.com
To reserve to read your own verse or poem contact the Cultural Services Center at Tel 0544 1672153 or email serviziculturali1@libero.it.
ALESSANDRA MALTONI was born in Ravenna the city of mosaics and poetry. Ravenna is an area rich in history and Romagna traditions that has courageously and lovingly preserved the bones of the supreme poet for 700 years . Dante, exiled found hospitality from the people of Ravenna, particularly the Da Polenta family. Among the streets of Ravenna, one breathes in Dante's art, and Alessandra since her childhood has been fascinated by the communication of the Divine Comedy, its mathematical structure and the analytical force of the verses. The poet has been publishing since 2000, and her simple lyrics have won several awards, including the Mogol Grand Prix in 2022. Alessandra has studied quantum physics for many years, loves nature, books, animals, reserved about her private life. She loves culture, young people and considers them a great investment for the future, so much so that she created a cultural service center. She was awarded at the Sorbonne in Paris for her short essay " the onion church a stone's throw from Dante."
