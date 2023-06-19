Messner Reeves Law Firm Achieves Midsize Mansfield Certification Recognizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts

Messner Reeves Messner Reeves law firm receives Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus Badge

Messner Reeves announces it achieved Midsize Mansfield Certification “Plus” status as part of ongoing commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Messner Reeves is pleased to announce that the firm has successfully achieved the highest level of certification, Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus. This prestigious certification recognizes the firm's commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within its leadership ranks.

As one of less than 80 law firms to attain Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus, Messner Reeves has demonstrated its dedication to tracking, measuring, and promoting diversity in leadership. From September 2021 to March 2023, the firm completed an 18-month certification process, actively tracking detailed information and sharing it with Diversity Lab to achieve this milestone.

The Midsize Mansfield Certification was developed by Diversity Lab as an extension of the renowned Mansfield Rule, originally designed in 2017 for larger law firms. Tailored specifically for firms with fewer than 150 lawyers, the certification acknowledges midsize firms' unique challenges, including smaller footprints, less formal leadership structures, and limited hiring and selection opportunities. The certification criteria ensure that midsize firms have actively considered at least 30% representation of women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities in leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, client pitches, lateral lawyer hiring, and more.

Messner is especially proud of achieving the Mansfield "Certification Plus," which is awarded to firms that have not only considered diversity in leadership but have achieved it.

About Messner Reeves

Messner Reeves is a reputable Midsize Mansfield firm that delivers exceptional legal services to clients across various industries. With a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the firm strives to foster an inclusive, collaborative culture that empowers individuals and promotes professional growth.