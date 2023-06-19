Biocomposites Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biocomposites market size reached USD 24.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global shift toward bio-based circular economy is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for biocomposites from the healthcare industry is another major contributor to market revenue growth. Increasing demand is primarily due to the diversity of polymers and the use of biocomposites in bone tissue engineering. Biocomposites are versatile and have various material properties. The materials are usually formed by combination of two or more distinct constituent materials and result in a new material with improved performance. Biocomposites are designed to mimic the hybrid architecture of native bone while also facilitating mechanically compatible and osteoinductive scaffolds for bone tissue engineering applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Roselle Fiber segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the automotive industry and significant investments by major market players in expanding existing manufacturing capabilities are major factors driving this segment’s growth. In addition, increasing demand can also be attributed to their highly specific material properties. For instance, roselle fiber exhibits excellent thermo-mechanical properties and has a high strength-to-weight ratio. Its corrosion inhibiting properties play a major role in automotive and aerospace applications. Moreover, due to high compressive strength and hardness value, the materials are ideal for structural applications.

Polypropylene (PP) segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the packaging industry is a major factor driving revenue growth of the segment. PP is a lightweight material with a variety of superior properties. For instance, PP is resistant to a variety of chemical solvents and acids. This polymer material also has high tensile strength and low moisture resistance. As a result, major packaging companies are making significant investments in these materials and the materials are being incorporated in food and beverage packaging. Moreover, PP reduces the possibility of food deterioration and enhances shelf life.

In the next section of the Biocomposites market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

UPM, Trex Company, Fiberon, FlexForm Technologies, Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Meshlin Composites Zrt, Tecnaro GmbH, HempFlax Group B.V., Trifilon, Fasal Wood GmbH, Addiplast Group, and Transmare Compounding.

Emergen Research has segmented global biocomposites market on the basis of fiber type, polymer type, end-use, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Roselle Fiber

Kenaf Fiber

Flax Fiber

Ramie Fiber

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

PP

PE

PA

PLA

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Biocomposites market.

Overview of the Biocomposites Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Biocomposites industry

