Crystal Oscillator Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Rising demand for consumer electronics devices and continuous R&D in the automotive industry are some key factors driving global crystal oscillator market

Crystal Oscillator Market Size – USD 2.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crystal oscillator market size is expected to reach USD 3.61 Billion in 2028 and register steady revenue CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing investments in development of Electric Vehicles (EVs) by leading companies operating in the global automotive market, rising demand for semiconductors, increasing adoption of Automatic Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and rising demand for smart consumer electronics.

The Crystal Oscillator Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market on the basis of various parameters such as sales analysis, major driving factors, market trends, prime market players, prime investment pockets and market size, that aid in formulating sound business strategies and making informed decisions. The global Crystal Oscillator Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.

The global Crystal Oscillator Market report provides a comprehensive study of the dynamic driving and restraining factors, major challenges, and lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the study covers a SWOT analysis that aids in recognizing the restraining and driving factors in the market. Furthermore, the report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the industry. The drivers and opportunities help in grasping the dynamic market trends and how market players can leverage such trends.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

River Eletec Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., FOX Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., TXC Corporation, KYOCERA Crystal Device Corporation, Daishinku Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Hosonic Electronic Co.Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 29 January 2021, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., developed a products, 2.5x2.0x0.9mm-sized, low-phase jitter differential-output crystal oscillators (models - NP2520SA and NP2520SB), for small optical communication modules that can help to boost 5G mobile communications.

AT-cut segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to continue contributing largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to AT-cut product type being most widely used in high-frequency applications. In addition, increasing investment by major players in technological advancements such as next-generation oscillators is expected to further support revenue growth of the AT-cut segment.

Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) segment revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding features of using TCXO such as precision frequency, small space requirement, reasonable cost, and high performance of temperature compensated crystal oscillator circuit over oven-controlled crystal oscillator circuit are key factors driving adoption of TCXO.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Crystal Oscillator market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global crystal oscillator market on the basis of crystal cut, general circuitry, application, and region:

Crystal Cut Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

AT Cut

BT Cut

SC Cut

Others

General Circuitry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)

Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)

Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Research & Measurement

Industrial & Medical

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Crystal Oscillator market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

