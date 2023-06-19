Transient Elastography Devices Market Investigation Highlighting Growth Trends & Opportunities during 2023–2030 | AbbVie

Transient Elastography Devices Market

Elastography is a medical imaging modality that maps the elastic properties and stiffness of soft tissues such as liver.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights, the premium market research firm, has released a new market study titled "Transient Elastography Devices Market" Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023 - 2030." The report provides new perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a post-COVID-19 marketplace that has been significantly transformed.

Transient elastography devices are medical instruments used to assess the stiffness or elasticity of soft tissues, primarily the liver. They employ the principle of acoustic or mechanical waves to generate measurements that can indicate the degree of fibrosis or scarring in the targeted organ.

These devices work by emitting a low-frequency mechanical wave, such as a shear wave or an acoustic pulse, into the tissue of interest. The wave propagates through the tissue, and the device measures the speed at which it travels. The speed of wave propagation is directly related to the stiffness of the tissue, with stiffer tissues transmitting the wave faster than softer tissues.

Edition: 2024

Companies : AbbVie Inc, Celltrion Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ZERIA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Theravance Biopharma, and HUTCHMED

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Regions Covered in the Transient Elastography Devices Market:

1. South America Transient Elastography Devices Market Covers Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina.

2. North America Transient Elastography Devices Market Covers Canada, United States, and Mexico.

3. Europe Transient Elastography Devices Market Covers UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Russia.

4. The Middle East and Africa Transient Elastography Devices Market Covers UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa.

5. Asia Pacific Transient Elastography Devices Market Covers Korea, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and India.

Report Overview

This report includes a thorough examination of the market's key growth factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the Transient Elastography Devices. This report provides market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, dynamics, cost structure, and the competitive landscape. The study of Transient Elastography Devices industry players of market and top investment pockets currently operating in the industry is covered in the report.

The research highlights key industry developments, challenges, and competition, as well as gap analysis and new opportunities and trends in the Transient Elastography Devices Market. The report includes a thorough examination of the market's macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Furthermore, an in-depth examination of the market's critical elements, such as restraints, drivers, supervisory scenarios, past and present trends, and technological advancement.

Competitive Outlook:

The report includes global Transient Elastography Devices Market key players as well as some small players for competitor analysis. The report provides a comprehensive analysis supported by accurate competitor sales and revenue statistics. The report describes the vendor market competition situation, company profile, price analysis, and value chain. Furthermore, their market share, sales growth, gross margin, production, revenue, product portfolio, and other important factors are considered.

Segmentation and Targeting:

By Modality:

• Standalone

• Portable

By Technique:

• Vibration Controlled Transient Elastography (VCTE).

• Controlled Attenuation Parameter

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others

• Research Objectives:

‣ Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

‣ To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks). - To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.

‣ To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

‣ To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

✧ Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

✧ Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

✧ Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

✧ Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

✧ Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

✧ Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Research Methodology Used

Analysts used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis for this report. It then validates industry experts' market estimates, findings, and assumptions. Finally, the report estimates all segments and sub-segments using data triangulation and breakup procedures.

Furthermore, the study investigates the global presence of the global Transient Elastography Devices Market through an economy-wide evaluation as well as a detailed study on product costs, demands, profit analysis, drivers and constraints, production, distribution, and year-on-year growth rate. The preferences of consumers and future insights highlighted in this report will provide companies with a complete picture of the market during the forecast period.

