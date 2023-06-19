NatureGrowth Takes Root in Sderot: A Milestone for Agtech Innovation in Israel
NatureGrowth takes leadership role in Sderot Economic Conference and hosts 'Mezuzah Placement' inauguration ceremony, in presence of ministers and dignitaries.
In this building, we will create the future generation of agricultural technologies and sustainability, all based on leading Israeli science and supported by government grants”SDEROT, ISRAEL, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NatureGrowth, an innovation-driven Agtech incubator, is ecstatic to announce its ground-breaking contributions at the Sderot Economic Conference held last Tuesday. The conference marked a defining moment for Sderot, as the conference highlighted the next stage of its emergence into becoming the Israeli capital of Agtech.
— MK Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture
NatureGrowth’s executives mingled with over 500 guests and had the privilege to speak on the transition of Sderot into an Agtech powerhouse. Oren Heiman, CEO of NatureGrowth said during the main panel on Agtech “The combined resources of the members on the panel, represent over 1000 scientists working on applied Ag-science in the Volcani Center and universities in Israel, the Israel Innovation Authority which has provided 1,200 grants in 2022 to early stage technologies, local and central government and the innovation communities of Israel. These are the basis for how we intend to change the world of agriculture”. Dr. Noam Chehanovsky, NatureGrowth’s Chief Scientist was quoted “I expect that in the next decade, Sderot will be referred to in the global scientific community as a leading center of Ag-science and excellence”.
The event was further graced by a symbolic Mezuzah placing ceremony, signifying the traditional blessing of NatureGrowth’s new headquarters. The ceremony was attended by the honorable Minister of Negev and Galil MK Yitzchak Waserlauf, the esteemed Mayor of Sderot Mr. Alon Davidi, the Executive Director of Sderot, Mr. Gilad Avrahami and the honorable Minister of Agriculture, MK Avi Dichter who said, during the ceremony “In this building, we will create the future generation of agricultural technologies and sustainability, all based on leading Israeli science and supported by government grants”. This gathering marked the recognition of NatureGrowth’s commitment to excellence and further fostered the strong bonds with NatureGrowth’s local and global stakeholders.
Ben Friedman, NatureGrowth’s COO was quoted after the ceremony “NatureGrowth's advancements represent more than just organizational success; they symbolize a commitment to fostering a sustainable and prosperous future. By leveraging innovative technologies and cultivating relationships with key players in the sector, NatureGrowth is not only planting seeds in the fertile soil but in the minds and hearts of a community ready for change.”
“NatureGrowth is proceeding with the final stage in creating its 10-year headquarters, shifting to creating cutting-edge interiors, the state-of-the-art lab and contemporary furnishings and equipment. This will be the foundation of an ecosystem that will inspire innovation, collaboration, and growth in the Ag-tech sector. NatureGrowth and the municipality of Sderot are working relentlessly to ensure that our facilities will be fully operational and ready to welcome the first companies by September 1st.”
About Sderot:
Sderot is a western Negev city of ~35,000 residents, connected by train to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beer Sheva (45-75 minute routes). Sderot hosts innovation centers for several technology companies including Amdocs, Qualitest and Payem and host Israel’s largest public college.
About NatureGrowth:
NatureGrowth LP is an Agtech incubator based in the city of Sderot, 60 minutes south of Tel Aviv. NatureGrowth’s mission is to create no less than 80 globally disrupting Agtech companies based on Israel science and government grants. NatureGrowth is led by 30 founders who are among Israel’s leading Ag-science and Ag-business professionals and is supported by a global network of investors.
