Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%

Dialysis Market 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the dialysis market?

The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

CAGR: 4.7%

Current Market Size: USD 129.8 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2020 – 2028

Base Year: 2019

Factors driving the growth of the global dialysis market include the increasing incidence of kidney disease across the globe. In addition, issues related to kidney transplantation and improvement in lifestyle and chronic diseases are supporting the market growth. On the contrary, dialysis treatment problems and reimbursement concerns in emerging countries may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the shift of patient preferences from in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) to home hemodialysis (HHD) and the development of important alliances by pharmaceutical manufacturers such as the purchase, launch of dialysis products and collaboration should provide new opportunities for the expansion of dialysis. future market.

Rise in incidences of kidney diseases, surge in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, and issues related to kidney transplants drive the growth of the global dialysis market. However, complications in dialysis treatment and reimbursement policy concerns in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, shift in preference of patients for home hemodialysis and increase in market strategies by market players would open new opportunities in the future.

The major driving factors for the growth of dialysis market include increase in number of end-stage renal diseases, rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and surge in funding for development of new products. In addition, growth in healthcare expenditure, rise in aged population, and increase in disposable income are expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, owing to lack of matching donors, dialysis treatment is preferred over kidney transplant, which is expected to further fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness about kidney diseases, product recall, and reduction in reimbursements for dialysis are expected to hamper the market growth.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

Some of the Top Players in the Global Dialysis Market Are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Angiodynamics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

