Alternative Proteins Market Size is Expected to Grasp the value of USD 148868 Million at a CAGR of 15.7% by 2030

The global alternative proteins market size was USD 40,000 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alternative proteins market size is expected to reach USD 1,48,868 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 15.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing investments in the alternative protein sector, advancements in food technology, and growing preference for vegan diets. Governments are focusing on studies and regulations of plant- and cell-based diets while simultaneously considering ‘meat taxes’ and other limitations on conventional protein production, prompted by concerns about food security, sustainability, and fight against antibiotic resistance.

Major Companies:

Cargill Incorporated, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd., Far East Microalgae Industries Co., Ltd., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Roquette Frères, and Enterra Corporation.

Major Driving Factors of Alternative Proteins Market:

• Health and Wellness: More and more people are becoming health-conscious and seeking alternative protein sources to reduce their meat intake. Alternative proteins, such as plant-based proteins, have been gaining popularity due to their health benefits, including lower saturated fat and higher fiber content.

• Environmental Concerns: Concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture, including greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, and water usage, have led many consumers to seek alternative protein sources.

• Animal Welfare: The ethical treatment of animals is also a driving factor for the growth of the alternative protein market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the welfare of animals and are seeking alternatives to traditional animal-based protein sources.

• Innovation and Technological Advances: Advances in food science and technology have made it possible to create alternative protein products that closely mimic the taste, texture, and nutritional content of meat, making them more appealing to consumers.

The global Alternative Proteins market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

• Plant Protein

o Soy Protein

o Wheat Protein

o Pea Protein

o Canola Protein

o Potato Protein

o Others

• Insect Protein

o Crickets

o Black Soldier Fly

• Microbial Protein

o Algae Protein

o Fungal Protein

 Mycoprotein

 Mushrooms Protein

o Bacterial Protein

o Yeast Protein

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

• Food and Beverage

o Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

o Bakery

o Meat Analogs

o Dairy Alternatives

o Others

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed and Pet Food

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

• Dry Form

• Wet Form

