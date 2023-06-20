New WWII Novel Highlights the Brutality of Air-to-Air Combat
WINGS OVER GERMANY by Eric B. Forsyth
Forsyth, as always, captures the thrill of flight and the terror of battle with a nuts-and-bolts accuracy that, crucially, doesn’t slow down the suspenseful storytelling during scenes of action.”UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Gun: Maverick meets Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in a new pulse-pounding, adrenaline-fueled WWII novel, Wings Over Germany, by Eric B. Forsyth. In an era marked by heavy geo-political tensions, this book is sure to appeal to readers who enjoy both the grandeur of powerful nations clashing and the heroics and tragedy evoked from the participants.
— Publishers Weekly BookLife Review
Wings Over Germany covers one of the most dramatic periods in modern history, the early years of WWII. As Germany carves a bloody swath across Europe, forcing its way into Poland, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, the Low Countries, and France, the British scramble to react to the 3rd Reich’s sheer speed. By the summer of 1940, they stand alone against the seemingly unstoppable might of the German military.
As a Royal Air Force Squadron Leader, Allan Chadwick’s skillset is in high demand. Assigned as commander of a Spitfire squadron during the Battle of Britain, Chadwick despairs when he realizes the pilots he’s taken under his wing are barely qualified, only having just graduated from RAF school.
In the face of the battle-hardened Luftwaffe, Chadwick will have to create a miracle if he plans on surviving the war. During one unfortunate bombing run, Chadwick is forced to bail out over occupied France, evade the Germans and make an audacious escape back to England. A later daring, low altitude raid on Berlin in a Mosquito fighter-bomber earns Chadwick the personal enmity of a top German officer, who plans on extracting bitter revenge. Finally, Chadwick comes close to ending his flying career when he shoots down the first V-1 rocket to penetrate British air space. Will Chadwick make it out of the war in one piece?
Not only does Forsyth keep readers on their toes with the chaos of aerial dogfights, he also weaves his vast technical knowledge of the art of air supremacy with a heartfelt and touching narrative.
“The author’s writing mixes fascinating deep dives into the gadgetry and tactics of aerial combat with gripping action scenes conveyed in brutally evocative prose,” says Kirkus Reviews. “Chadwick is an appealing hero—stoic and resourceful, but quietly marked by the horrors unfolding around him. A captivating war novel that immerses readers in the craft of killing and its somber results.”
With enough heart, drama and authenticity to keep new readers just as engaged as the armchair generals and history buffs, Wings Over Germany has something for everyone, and will leave readers hard-pressed to find anything to take its place.
“Exciting WWII aviation action, with a firm sense of tech and history. Forsyth, as always, captures the thrill of flight and the terror of battle with a nuts-and-bolts accuracy that, crucially, doesn’t slow down the suspenseful storytelling during scenes of action.” —Publishers Weekly BookLife Review
“Eric’s third novel essentially tells the sum of Britain’s RAF challenges and successes during the Second World War. The story is accurate, authentic and realistic. It is an exciting read and a fitting tribute to the intrepid young men of Britain and the Commonwealth who braved the deadly skies. The average age of a bomber crew was 22; 44% (55,573) were killed in action—the highest casualty rate of any Allied command during the war.” —Jack Doyle, U.S. Naval Flight Officer who flew F-4 Phantoms and F-14 Tomcats
Wings Over Germany is available for retail purchase on Amazon and wholesale purchase through IngramSpark.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Eric Forsyth was born in Bolton, England in 1932 and attended Bolton School. At Manchester University he joined the Air Squadron and following graduation with a Bachelor’s in electrical engineering he completed pilot training in the Royal Air Force, flying the first jet fighters, Meteors and Vampires. He was posted to an Auxiliary Squadron, 613, and also worked at Avro Aircraft Company. He was involved in the design of a stand-off bomb for the Vulcan and occasionally flew as copilot in testing the Avro Shackleton. In 1956 he was awarded the City of Manchester flying trophy and he achieved a “Green” instrument rating.
Eric went on to spend his career as an engineer at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, New York. In 1986 he was appointed Chair of the Accelerator Development Department, which was responsible for the construction and design of several particle accelerators, including preconstruction design and planning of the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, now the largest nuclear physics research tool in the U.S.
Also, on Long Island, Eric enthusiastically took up sailing and soon advanced to ocean sailing. He currently sails a 42-foot cutter, Fiona, which he built himself from a bare fiberglass hull. His accomplishments with this boat, which include two circumnavigations of the globe and cruises to polar waters and through the Northwest Passage, resulted in the award of the prestigious Blue Water medal from the Cruising Club of America. His sailing adventures are recounted in his book, An Inexplicable Attraction: My Fifty Years of Ocean Sailing which was included in Kirkus Review’s 100 Best Memoirs of 2018.
Now in his nineties, Eric sails and writes historical fiction. He has published three novels depicting the adventurous life of an RAF pilot in the turbulent 1930s and ‘40s. Visit at https://yachtfiona.com.
Eric B. Forsyth
Yacht Fiona
ericbforsyth@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook