Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 4.98 Billion, Globally, by 2027 : Claims AMR

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Rise in funding for R&D activities and increase in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders drive the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size is estimated to surpass around USD 4,978.54 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Gene therapy has evolved as a favorable treatment option for various diseases (especially those with no cure at present) such as viral infections, cancers, and inherited disorders. Gene therapy and genetically modified therapy involve use of a therapeutic DNA (the gene of interest) in cells. The process of gene transfer into cells is achieved by the application of vectors. Over the past few years, several viral and non-viral vectors (plasmid DNAs) have been standardized and optimized for this purpose. Viral vectors carry genetic material into cells by manipulating molecular mechanisms by which viruses transmit their genomes to other cells for infection. It can occur in vivo or in vitro. Plasmid carriers are artificially constructed on the basis of natural plasmids to adapt to laboratory operations.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in funding for R&D activities and surge in awareness regarding gene therapy, and increase in prevalence of cancer, viral infections, and genetic disorders have boosted the growth of the global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. However, high cost of gene therapies and risk of mutagenesis and other impediments hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for synthetic genes and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Catalent Pharma Solutions

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi Corporation

• 4D Molecular Therapeutics

• Sirion Biotech GmbH

• Voyager therapeutics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Cognate BioServices, Inc.

𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and non-viral vectors. The viral vectors segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the plasmid DNA segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into cancers, inherited disorders, viral infections and others. The inherited disorders segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. However, the cancer segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

The global viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying prevailing viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of various regions is likely to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain growth of the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market are provided.

• Key regulatory guidelines for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market are critically dealt according to region.

• A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

