Automotive Radar Market Size is Expected to Reach Around US$ 45 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 21.7% | insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Radar Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as range, application, frequency, and competitive landscape.

The global automotive radar market was estimated to be US$ 6.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 45 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 21.7%. Automotive radar is a type of radar system that is used in automobiles to detect objects and obstacles in the vehicle's surroundings. It uses radio waves to detect and locate objects, and provides accurate information about their position, distance, and speed.

The radar system is typically mounted on the vehicle's front, rear, or sides, and can detect objects up to several hundred meters away. Automotive radar is an important component of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that are designed to enhance vehicle safety and reduce the risk of accidents. Some of the features enabled by automotive radar include adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. These features are becoming increasingly common in modern vehicles and are expected to become even more prevalent in the future as the automotive industry continues to innovate and advance.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬:

With the increasing number of road accidents, consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of advanced safety features in vehicles. These features not only provide protection to the occupants of the vehicle but also enhance the overall driving experience. For instance, features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot detection have become common in modern vehicles.

For example: The BMW 5 Series sedan comes with an advanced driver assistance system that includes features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection, among others.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Radar sensors are an essential component of advanced safety systems in vehicles, providing accurate detection and tracking of objects and obstacles. Technological advancements in radar sensors, such as the development of 77 GHz radar sensors, have led to improved accuracy and range, making them ideal for use in advanced safety systems.

For example: The Audi A8 luxury sedan features a 360-degree radar system that uses a combination of 77 GHz and 24 GHz radar sensors to provide accurate object detection and tracking, even in adverse weather conditions.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The concept of smart transportation is gaining popularity worldwide, with governments and transportation authorities investing in advanced technologies to improve traffic management and reduce road accidents. Smart transportation systems, such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS), rely on advanced sensor technologies, including radar sensors, to gather real-time data and provide actionable insights.

For example: The city of Las Vegas has implemented an ITS solution that includes a network of radar sensors installed at traffic intersections. The sensors detect the presence of vehicles and adjust traffic signals in real-time, reducing traffic congestion and improving traffic flow.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on range, the Short-Range Radar (SRR) segment is the largest in terms of market size. SRR is used for close-range detection, typically up to 30 meters, and is commonly used for parking assistance, blind spot detection, and other safety features that require close-range detection. It is an essential component of modern ADAS systems and is increasingly becoming a standard feature in new vehicles.

The Medium-Range Radar (MRR) segment is also a significant market segment, as it is used for mid-range detection up to 160 meters, making it suitable for applications such as adaptive cruise control, lane change assistance, and collision avoidance. MRR is an important component of advanced safety systems and is increasingly being adopted by vehicle manufacturers to enhance safety and driving experience.

The Long-Range Radar (LRR) segment is relatively smaller compared to SRR and MRR, as it is used for long-range detection up to 250 meters and is typically used for applications such as highway safety and advanced driver assistance. LRR is an essential component of autonomous driving technology, but its adoption is still in the early stages and is limited to high-end luxury vehicles and experimental vehicles.

Overall, the SRR segment is the largest due to its widespread use in various safety features in modern vehicles, while the MRR and LRR segments are expected to grow as the automotive industry continues to innovate and advance towards autonomous driving.

Geographically, the global automotive radar market is expected to witness significant growth across all regions due to increasing demand for advanced safety features and the growing automotive industry. North America and Europe are leading markets in terms of technological advancements, with major automakers investing heavily in research and development of advanced safety technologies, including radar-based systems.

Stringent safety regulations in these regions are driving the adoption of radar-based safety features. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features, rising disposable incomes, and growing automotive industry. The Middle East and Africa and South America markets are also expected to grow due to increasing demand for advanced safety features and the growing automotive industry. In addition, the adoption of radar-based safety features is also driven by stringent safety regulations, promoting the use of advanced safety systems in vehicles across all regions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), InnoSenT GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Quanergy Systems, Inc. (USA), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA), Valeo SA (France), Veoneer, Inc. (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (USA) and Others.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞:

• Short-Range Radar (SRR)

• Medium-Range Radar (MRR)

• Long-Range Radar (LRR)

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

• Intelligent Parking Assistance (IPA)

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲:

• 24 GHz

• 77 GHz

• 79 GHz

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Commercial Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

