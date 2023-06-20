Cenza Secures Multiple Rankings in Chambers and Partners 2023 Global-Wide Guides
Chambers and Partners, the most prestigious legal directory in the world, recognised Cenza in CLM & LawTech Consulting by ranking in both ALSP & LawTech Guides.
The team have a good overall understanding of contracts and key provisions. They are super responsive and proactive.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cenza, a leading Alternative Legal Services Provider, is proud to announce that it has been ranked in Band 1 in the Chambers and Partners LawTech Consulting and Band 3 in the Alternative Legal Service Provider Guides.
— This year’s Chambers guide calls-out Cenza’s CLM services
This marks Cenza’s first inclusion in Chambers and underscores the company’s excellence as a Contract Management solutions provider and LawTech consulting & implementation provider, positioning them as a leader in the managed legal services industry.
The Chambers and Partners guides are underpinned by a research methodology unrivalled in accuracy, depth and quality. The only process that delivers rankings, insights and actionable business intelligence that truly reflects ability, talent and market presence.
Cenza's top ranking demonstrates its expertise, technical ability, and commitment to client service, cementing its reputation as a trusted and reliable partner. This recognition highlights its ability to deliver innovative legal solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.
“We are proud to be ranked, and this motivates us to drive forward the adoption of CLM and Legal AI, enabling our clients to achieve efficiencies and strategic outcomes.” – Aditya Mirza, CEO, Cenza.
Cenza excels in CLM Implementation, offering end-to-end contract management solutions, including process mapping, building workflows, system configuration and change management to empower businesses to streamline their processes.
Cenza has received positive feedback on a complex CLM engagement:
“Contract migration is never easy; there are so many variables to consider, an endless list of contracts, requirements, data to sort and clean, and so many decisions to make! The entire process could be overwhelming and easily turn into a nightmare. However, working with Cenza was the best thing to do! They are beyond professional, their expertise is incredible, and the thing I liked the most was the constant feedback and communication. I would definitely recommend Cenza for this type of project” – Logitech, Switzerland.
Please visit the Chambers and Partners website for more information about the 2023 Global-Wide Alternative Legal Service Providers Guide and the LawTech Guide.
About Cenza
Cenza is a leading Alternative Legal Service Provider specialising in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Legal AI training and validation. With over 20 years of experience in the legal services industry, Cenza has established itself as a trusted and reliable choice for major clients worldwide. Focusing on Contract Consulting, CLM Implementation, Contract Review, CLM Migration, and Legal AI Training and Validation, Cenza combines technology with lawyer-in-the-loop capabilities.
For more information about Cenza and its comprehensive solutions, please visit their website, www.cenza.co or contact their team consulting@cenza.co
