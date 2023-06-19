Kathleen Panning of Aflame Ministry Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LEESVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptionally qualified leaders are needed in ministry and churches to guide and help members grow in faith and unity. With so much upheaval, many of today’s church leaders may be feeling highly anxious, disconnected, and unequipped to lead their staff or congregation. Fortunately, there are ways to strengthen your leadership skills and one of the best ways is by seeking out highly professional individuals that can help you hone your skills, adapt to changes, and lead with hope, vision, and positivity.

Kathleen Panning is a retired pastor, Leadership Coach for faith leaders, popular host of a podcast entitled The Tilted Halo and owner of Aflame Ministry Consulting.

“I coach faith leaders in professional leadership positions by guiding and assisting them to reach their highest potential, live authentically, and become more efficient and effective in dealing with issues and challenges. I help my clients uncover who they genuinely are and how to live faithfully with their God given potential by offering the right coaching strategies that will empower them to find their own answers that will bring them insight, purpose, clarity, and enhanced spiritual health and well-being.”

Leadership coaching is vital for church leaders helping them create an actionable plan that promotes a healthy culture within our churches and communities. All of which has a ripple effect throughout the world where individuals become more open to answering God’s calling and realize that God is very much present so if we keep our hearts open to God we will live fulfilling, loving, abundant lives.

You can listen to Kathleen’s new podcast The Tilted Halo aimed at any person of faith in leadership to help them deal with the pressures of leadership plus overcome fear, anxiety, and get in touch with their authentic truth. Kathleen’s previous radio show called Aflame Ministry, has been heard on six continents and in over 25 countries. She draws on her inner wisdom and creativity discussing global issues while wholeheartedly reminding us how God’s love is infinite, and God never ever leaves us especially in dark, turbulent times. This show is still available as a podcast.

“As we struggle with life’s pressing issues coaching promotes us to deeply reflect on how we can move forward and live in a more positive way. I help my clients recognize their God given gifts so they can lead with compassion and courage to maximize their leadership impact on others and embrace their inner gifts with confidence and self-acceptance.”

Prior to opening up her coaching practice Kathleen did a full year of Clinical Pastoral Education, working in a hospital and long -term care facility, and also mentored seminary students. Once she retired, she followed her passion and began working with faith leaders who serve God so they can develop better skills and increase their leadership impact which contribute to a better world.

Kathleen wants all of us to embrace mindful living by practicing gratitude on a daily basis. She says gratitude has the power to help us heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually. When we express thanks for all we have in our lives we become more optimistic, empathetic, feel a higher sense of self-worth, and deepen our faith and spirituality.

“There is so much upheaval going on that we all need to form a better sense of connection. While social media of course has its benefits it is not the same as physically being with other people and as God’s creation we thrive when we feel a sense of belonging and purpose within our communities.”

“Our Heavenly Father loves each and every one of us no matter what our race, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. No matter what our circumstances we can be resilient because God is the most powerful presence in our lives, our everlasting rock who loves us infinitely, unconditionally, and when we fully embrace this, we will live with joy, light, love, and hope.”

For more information, visit https://kathleenapanning.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno