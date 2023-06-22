World Mining Congress Will Discuss How the Future of the Planet Depends on Mining
EINPresswire.com/ -- Humanity needs vast quantities of lithium, cobalt, copper, sand and other minerals for a sustainable net-zero world.
At the same time, mining companies need to decarbonise their operations.
More intense climate events will disrupt mines. And civil society is cautious about the mining industry.
The World Mining Congress, opening on Monday 26 June 2023 in Brisbane, Australia, will discuss these and other issues.
Over 3,000 of the world’s mining leaders, technologists, and researchers from 70 countries will consider:
• Where will we find the lithium, cobalt, copper, sand and other minerals needed for a sustainable net-zero world?
• How can we create and operate zero-impact mines?
• AI, EV and autonomous machines are already making mines cleaner and safer. What are the lessons across society?
• How can we transform mining’s relationship with First Nations people around the world?
• Can we/should we mine with plants? In space?
• How can we build infrastructure sustainably in the Global South?
Congress speakers are available for media interviews.
Sustainable building materials will be the topic of a symposium on day one. How can we mine sand and build cities sustainably? The neglected minerals of development, sand and sustainability, low carbon concrete are all critical to infrastructure everywhere.
There will be speakers from Australia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, the Pacific, Asia, the UNDP. Led by Professor Daniel Franks, UQ, with Professor Pascal Peduzzi, UNEP/GRID Geneva, and Uyanga Gankhuyag, UNDP.
A second symposium will discuss mine closure and post mining transitions. Over the coming decades many major mines around the world will cease production, and thousands of new mines will need to be built in record time. So, how do we do it?
The discussion will be led by Tom Measham from CRC TiME with speakers from Australia, Africa, Mongolia, Europe, and America.
A third symposium will consider mineral policy and governance for the new economy with
• Mark Cutifani, Symposium chair
• Madelaine King, Australia’s Resources Minister
• Susan McDonald, Australia’s Shadow Minister for Resources and Northern Australia
• Tim Gould, Chief Energy Economist, International Energy Agency
• Scott Stewart, Queensland Resources Minister.
About the Congress
The World Mining Congress was first held in 1958 in Poland. It has been held every two to three years ever since. It is UN-affiliated and continues to have a secretariat in Poland.
The 26th World Congress will be held for the first time in Australia, spanning the entire Brisbane Convention Centre from 26 to 29 June 2023.
The Congress was brought to Australia with the support of the host, CSIRO, Australia’s National Science Agency. The Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Science and Resources is the Major Sponsor and Queensland is the Host State Sponsor. A large suite of leading global and national companies and research agencies are also major sponsors of the Congress.
Inclusion of Congress speakers in media releases does not imply endorsement by the WMC, its hosts, partners and sponsors.
Background information
Speakers at the Congress include:
• CEOs of Anglo American, BHP, Rio Tinto, Bechtel, Newmont, Newcrest, Fortescue, Thiess, Orica
• CSIRO, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Australia’s Chief Scientist, university and industry research leaders
• Civil society including the International Council on Mining and Metals, global indigenous representatives, United Nations Development Programme
• Research leaders from 70 countries.
Media enquiries: contact Niall Byrne, media@wmc2023.org, +61-417-131-977
Niall Byrne
