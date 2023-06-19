Experience Clue (2023) on Mobile, the Classic As it’s Never been Played it Before

Clue (2023) - Key art Clue (2023)- Logo Clue (2023) - App icon

The video game comes with a new investigation format, allowing detectives to approach investigations from fresh angles and make every case their own.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , June 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Clue (2023), the latest official Clue video game for iOS and Android, is coming soon! Following Hasbro’s latest Clue board game release, which refreshed the classic gameplay with an entirely new look including an intriguing, diverse cast and glamorous refurbished Tudor Mansion, Clue (2023) brings that fresh take on the crime-solving classic to players on mobile. Marmalade Game Studio, the video board game experts behind Monopoly, Clue/Cluedo, Mouse Trap, The Game of Life 2, and Battleship, have brought their premium touch to the game. Clue (2023) includes a new Ultimate Detective investigation format, unlockable Case Files, and many more features exclusive to the video game.The new investigation format exclusive to Clue (2023) revolutionizes the video game for detectives. The Ultimate Detective format will enable crime enthusiasts to interrogate multiple suspects at once and run their investigation with more freedom and creativity, but the answers may mislead. Just like in a real criminal investigation, the detective will need to unpick the mystery, piece the answers together, and get to the truth on their own.Detectives all over the world will join forces in Clue (2023), to gather evidence, interrogate suspects, and solve the murder mystery. As they play, they will discover layers of backstory, revealing information about the characters, their motives and alibis. Detectives will follow their suspects to stunning international locations, gaining a new depth of understanding that will add real meaning to the game.The video game will also come complete with both the original and the latest Hasbro board game rules, which introduce Clue Cards. These allow detectives to jump from room to room and ask follow-up questions.Mike Willis, Co-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said:"Clue is the original murder mystery, featuring probably the most iconic crime, suspects and weapons in popular culture. With Clue (2023) we’re bringing the newly refreshed characters to life in the game, and offering our passionate detectives a new way to solve the crime. The Clue title reaches far beyond the board game to cover movies, theatre productions and more and the fanbase is passionate. In Clue (2023) we are enabling all Clue players to take ownership of their investigation and to give them more control over how they crack cases. We are putting the same level of love and care into all the existing things we have planned for the game post-launch and we hope everyone will enjoy them as much as we do. "Marmalade Game Studio are celebrating the launch of Clue (2023) throughout their social platforms. For those who pre-order or add the game to their Wishlist ahead of release, they will unlock a bonus Elite Token as soon as they open the game! This token will be chosen by detectives in a social poll, which will include: the talented Chef White, the mysterious Miss Scarlett, the charming Mayor Green and the imposing Colonel Mustard. They’re also holding an online murder mystery game event across their social channels, with an ongoing investigation that will keep everyone hooked until launch. Clue Detectives can once again sit back, unpick the clues, and work out who, with what weapon, where. The solution will then unlock a special page and once there they will be in with a chance of winning a prize!As with all Marmalade games, there are no advertisements to interrupt gameplay. Detectives can play as many times as they like and unlock the complete Case File belonging to the classic Tudor Mansion Crime Scene. However, there is an additional mystery available for detectives who want to experience the sequel. The Black Adder Resort will be an optional case file from launch, where detectives will travel to a luxury resort and unravel a new murder mystery on a tropical island!Detectives can pre-order Clue (2023) now on the App Store and Google Play , and follow Marmalade Game Studio on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to be a part of the interactive mystery and token vote!About Marmalade Game StudioLondon-based Marmalade Game Studio is one of the most successful publishers in the video board games market. Notable successes include MONOPOLY, CLUE/CLUEDO, THE GAME OF LIFE, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, all highly polished and innovative games that constantly top the charts on the app stores. For more information about Marmalade Game Studio, please visit the website: https://marmaladegamestudio.com/ , and follow us on Twitter (@MarmaladeGames), Facebook (@MarmaladeGameStudio), and Instagram (@MarmaladeGames)About HasbroHasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companiesby Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram.)

Experience Clue (2023) on Mobile, the Classic As You’ve Never Played it Before