Real World Art Unveils Revamped Website with New Products and Exciting Discounts
Real World Art unveils revamped website with new products and discounts, including unique greeting cards, stylish bags, durable mugs, and cosy cushions.ROTHERHAM, SOUTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real World Art, a small independent provider of unique art and photo products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly revamped website. The redesigned website now features an enhanced shopping cart feature, allowing customers to enjoy a seamless and convenient shopping experience.
Real World Art has always been committed to providing exceptional products that bring joy and beauty into people's lives. With the introduction of the shopping cart feature, customers can now take advantage of the fantastic mix 'n' match and multi-buy discounts available on all items. Whether customers are in search of eye-catching wall art or exquisite cushions, bags, or mugs, they can now save up to 25% when they purchase two or more items.
One of the exciting additions to the Real World Art product lineup is the introduction of unique art and photo greeting cards. These high-quality Symbol gloss paper A5 fine art greeting cards are perfect for making a lasting impression. Coated with a gloss UV varnish and featuring a blank interior, these cards provide ample space for expressing heartfelt messages on any occasion. Customers can also opt for the larger glossy A4 size for an even more impactful statement.
To further entice customers, Real World Art is pleased to offer a mix 'n' match discount on greeting cards. When customers purchase two or more cards, regardless of design or size, they will receive a 25% discount deducted at checkout.
In addition to stunning greeting cards, Real World Art introduces stylish and eco-friendly shopping bags and canvas tote bags. Crafted with durability in mind, these bags are perfect for everyday use and eco-conscious shoppers. The Shopping Bags are foldable and ideal for lightweight shopping, while the Canvas Tote Bags are made from hard-wearing canvas, providing ample space for all essentials. Customers can explore an extensive range of designs, with more images added regularly. Exciting multibuy offers are also available on these bags.
Real World Art also invites customers to indulge in the perfect morning brew with their durable ceramic mugs. These mugs are designed to enhance the daily ritual of enjoying a hot cup of coffee or tea. With vibrant prints, scratch-resistant features, and being dishwasher and microwave-safe, these mugs offer both style and durability. Customers can choose from the 11oz straight-sided mugs or the 12oz ceramic latte mugs to suit their preferences. Customers can get 15% off when they purchase 2 or 3 mugs and 25% off purchases of 4 or more of any design or size, making them ideal gift items.
For those seeking to add a touch of comfort and style to their living spaces, Real World Art offers an exclusive discount on Throw Cushions. Customers can now enjoy a 15% discount when they purchase two or more cushions, allowing them to create an inviting atmosphere while saving.
Real World Art is delighted to invite customers to visit their newly revamped website at www.realworldart.co.uk today. Explore the exciting new products, take advantage of the enticing discounts, and discover the perfect art and photo products to bring beauty and inspiration into your life.
About Real World Art:
Real World Art is a website operated by Carol Herbert to sell products derived from her photography and original art. With a focus on quality and creativity, Real World Art offers a wide range of products, including wall art, greeting cards, bags, mugs, and cushions. Each item is carefully designed and sourced to bring joy, beauty, and inspiration into the lives of customers. To explore the collection and learn more, visit www.realworldart.co.uk.
