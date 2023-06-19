Smart Card Industry Set to Reach a Staggering Market Size of USD 21.10 Billion by 2032, Growing at a Steady CAGR of 3.8%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of smart cards in the healthcare sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Smart Card Market Trends – Increasing number of investments and innovations in advanced technologies in North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Smart Card Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global smart card market size was USD Billion 14.50 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of e-passports and national Identification (ID) programs and advancements in smart card technologies are major factors driving market revenue growth. For example, on 1 December 2022, Infineon's SLC26P security controller, built on mature 28-nm manufacturing node, is aimed at high-volume payment systems that use smart cards. Infineon not only provides long-term and reliable sourcing but also enables superior efficiency and more energy-efficient payment industry solutions, by allowing 28-nm nodes for secure Integrated Circuits (ICs). Infineon claims that SLC26P is developed in collaboration with manufacturing partner TSMC and represents the first safety controllers for processing payments based on 28-nm tech.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1699

These smart cards feature creative ideas as well as strong security methods to ensure that transactions are processed with least amount of work and risk. EMV Technologies oversees how practically every country handles bank card payments. Furthermore, many countries have started issuing smart cards for government-issued ID purposes, including passports, driver's licenses, and national ID cards. These smart cards use biometric technology and secure microprocessors to ensure authenticity of cardholder. Smart Card Market By Type (Integrated Circuit Memory Cards, Microprocessor (MP) Cards, Optical Memory Cards), By Interface, By Functionality (Communication, Security & Access Control, Transaction), By Verticals, By Region Forecast to 2032.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Thales, IDEMIA, CPI Card Group Inc., CardLogix Corporation, AT&T Business, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, HID Global Corporation, Watchdata, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd., Alioth, and Identiv, Inc

What can be explored with the Smart Card Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Smart Card Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Smart Card Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Quick Buy Smart Card Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1699

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Dual interface smart cards are used in the financial industry for payment systems. These smart cards can be linked to a bank account and used for contactless payments, as well as being inserted into a Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal for secure chip-and-pin transactions.

The dual segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Dual interface smart cards are safe, multi-functional smart cards with a touch and a contactless interface, which work with both contact and contactless terminals.

The Europe market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2022. Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) chip cards are widely used in European countries. These cards provide added security compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. For example, in the European Union, use of EMV chip cards is widespread.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Smart Card Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Integrated Circuit (IC) Memory Cards

MP Microprocessor Cards

Optical Memory Cards

Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Contact

Dual

Contactless

Hybrid

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Smart Card Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1699

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Smart Card Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Smart Card Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Lycopene Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lycopene-market

Decentralized Identity Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/decentralized-identity-market

Extended Detection and Response Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/extended-detection-and-response-market

Personal Cloud Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personal-cloud-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.