Europe Basmati Rice Market Is Anticipated To Surge With an Impressive CAGR Of 4.5% During 2031

Basmati rice is distinguished by its distinct aroma and cooking qualities, and it is two to three times more expensive than other long grain rice.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe basmati rice market was estimated at 577.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $866.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Basmati rice is distinguished by its distinct aroma and cooking qualities, and it is two to three times more expensive than other long grain rice. It is a slender and extra-long grain that expands to at least twice its original length when cooked. Basmati rice is distinguished from other aromatic long grain rice varieties by its excellent aroma, wonderful taste, and distinct flavor. It is widely used in Indian and Pakistani cuisines, as well as in Persian, Arab, and Middle Eastern cuisines.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Amira Basmati Rice

HBI

Estraco

East End Foods

TBA Suntra

S.G.S. International Rice Company

Amira Nature Foods

VSR Rice

The Rice ‘n Spice International Ltd., and Kohinoor Foods.

Basmati rice continues to be the most popular long-grain rice variety due to its exceptional scent and flavor attributes. The majority of basmati rice farming is focused in India and Pakistan, with a few other South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia also cultivating basmati rice for self-consumption.

A significant export of basmati rice across global regions has created a demand for a stronger supply chain to provide a fair outcome for all supply chain players, from farmers to consumers. While governments work to strengthen the basmati rice supply chain, significant market participants continue to develop authenticity in the basmati rice supply chain, which improves brand image in both domestic and international markets.

The Europe basmati rice market is analyzed across type, application, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Indian variety segment accounted for around three-fourths of the market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

With the rise in rice consumption, there is expected to be a surge in demand for specialty rice, such as basmati rice, across Europe. Iran was the biggest importer of Indian basmati rice; however, in 2016, Iran imposed a ban and price cap on imports, causing Indian exporters to shift their focus to other markets. It offers price advantages to numerous European countries in order to promote the basmati rice business in Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> In 2021, the UK dominated the market, with more than one-third share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

-> Spain is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031, in terms of revenue.

-> The Indian variety type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of revenue.

-> In 2021, the commercial application segment dominated the market, with more than two-thirds share, in terms of both revenue and volume.

-> The household application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0%.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. Simultaneously, the online segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

