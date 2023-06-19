AD Green Launches 3GW Solar PV Panel Manufacturing Facility in Thai Binh Vietnam

AD Green logo

AD Green launches 3 gigwatt PV panel facility in Thai Binh, Vietnam. Factory begins shipping 540W panels this month. Visit https://adgreen.vn for details.

THAI BINH, VIETNAM, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AD Green, a subsidiary of Vietnamese publicly traded company Damsan Joint Stock Company, proudly announces its official launch of its 3 Gigawatt automated factory, manufacturing high-performance solar photovoltaic (PV) panels. The fully operational facility will start shipping its 540W monocrystalline photovoltaic cells panels to customers both domestically and overseas starting this month. With a mission to accelerate the global adoption of renewable energy, AD Green aims to pioneer in the Southeast Asian solar industry with its state-of-the-art technologies and commitment to sustainability.

In the first phase, AD Green’s manufacturing capabilities enable production of 0.5GW annually with the goal of installing all 3GW within the next 12 months. The PV panels are for commercial and residential rooftop applications, as well as utility-scale solar power plants. AD Green is expected to create up to 600 new high-paying clean energy jobs, providing opportunities for skilled individuals to participate in the green workforce.

Solar is the fastest-growing form of electricity generation in the U.S. and most western countries. The company is taking advantage of the tariff exemption for solar panels from Vietnam, which was announced through US Presidential Proclamation 10414, signed on June 6, 2022. This exemption, lasting up to 24 months, allows AD Green to meet the skyrocketing solar energy demand in the United States, opening new opportunities for the company to expand its market presence and contribute to the global renewable energy transition.

Damsan Joint Stock Company, is a renowned company established in 2006 and has built an exceptional reputation through its expertise in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, textiles, and real estate. Recognizing the immense potential of renewable energy as a key industry, Mr. Vu Huy Dong, Chairman of the Board, expressed his vision, stating, "Multi-sector development with the core of renewable energy, textiles and garments, provides a gateway for Vietnam to reach the world."

Mr. Vuong Quoc Duong, CEO of AD Green, affirmed this belief, stating, "We are investing in research and development to create highly efficient solar PV panels that not only generate clean energy but also provide cost-effective solutions for our customers that meet rigorous international standards. Just like our textile business, we are committed to providing reliable and efficient solar energy solutions to meet the growing global demand and drive the transition towards a sustainable future."

AD Green is also welcome to collaborate with established international players who want to invest in solar projects in Vietnam. Damsan owns several industrial parks and is a leading land developer. By leveraging Damsan's expertise and AD Green's solar PV panel manufacturing, international companies can safely invest in renewable energy developments and provide a sustainable and economically prosperous future.

For more information on products or the facilities go to https://adgreen.vn/products. To speak directly to sales email anhtran@adgreen.vn.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anh Tran

Director of Sales, AD Green

Phone: +84-772689802

Email: anhtran@adgreen.vn

