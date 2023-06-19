Interactive Kiosk Market : A Comprehensive Study of the Industry Worth USD 47.04 Bn in 2030 | Stats By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Interactive Kiosk Market Trends – Fast adoption of cloud computing services in contactless payment solutions and Near Field Communication (NFC) devices

Interactive Kiosk Market Size – USD 26.92 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%” — Emergen Research

The global Interactive Kiosk Market is dominated by key Players, such as NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Source Technologies, Embross, Meridian Kiosks, and Lilitab, LLC.

The global interactive kiosk market size was USD 26.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities and smart infrastructure is a major factor driving market revenue growth.Smart cities aim to improve municipal management and optimize resource utilization with the aid of integrated urban communication and information technologies. These cities are concentrating on building infrastructure to become smarter. One notable aspect of smart cities, which are becoming more prevalent in metropolitan areas, is an interactive kiosk. These kiosks are employed for online shopping, weather details, sharing community information, and interactive advertisement. Visitors and locals can interact with their surroundings in a smooth, digital environment owing to smart city kiosks. Interactive kiosks in smart cities are utilized for a number of purposes such as directions, transportation details, and sharing local area information.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Interactive Kiosk market. With social distancing measures and hygiene concerns, businesses and public spaces have embraced interactive kiosks as a safer and contactless alternative for various transactions and services. Interactive kiosks enable self-service capabilities, reducing the need for human interaction and minimizing the risk of virus transmission. These kiosks have found applications in sectors such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and hospitality, offering services like self-checkout, ticketing, wayfinding, and virtual assistance. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of interactive kiosks, driving innovation and the development of advanced features like touchless interfaces, voice recognition, and augmented reality. As the world adjusts to the new normal, interactive kiosks continue to play a vital role in ensuring both convenience and safety for consumers and businesses alike.

𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬: 𝟐𝟓𝟎

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭'𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: As consumers increasingly seek convenient and efficient ways to access products and services, the demand for self-service solutions like interactive kiosks has grown. These kiosks enable customers to perform transactions, gather information, and engage with businesses independently, leading to improved customer satisfaction and reduced operational costs.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: Interactive kiosks find applications across various sectors, including retail, healthcare, transportation, hospitality, and government. This widespread adoption is fueling market growth as businesses recognize the benefits of self-service kiosks in enhancing customer experience, streamlining operations, and driving revenue.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬

𝟏. 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Interactive Kiosk

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Interactive Kiosk Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Interactive Kiosk Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Increasing Demand for Self-Service Solutions: The rising consumer preference for self-service options, driven by convenience and efficiency, is a significant driving factor for the Interactive Kiosk Market. Customers appreciate the ability to perform transactions, access information, and interact with businesses independently, reducing wait times and enhancing overall customer experience.

Enhanced Customer Engagement and Experience: Interactive kiosks offer businesses the opportunity to engage with customers in a more personalized and interactive manner. Through features like touchscreens, multimedia content, and customization options, businesses can deliver targeted information, promotions, and recommendations, thereby improving customer engagement and experience.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Hardware

Software & Services

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Bank Kiosks

Self-services Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Photo Kiosks

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Employment Kiosk

Casino Kiosk

Vending Kiosks

Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk

Others

𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Indoor

Outdoor

𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

17” – 32”

Above 32”

𝟐.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The Interactive Kiosk Market refers to the industry focused on the production, deployment, and utilization of interactive kiosks. Interactive kiosks are self-service terminals equipped with advanced technologies such as touchscreens, biometric recognition, and multimedia capabilities. These kiosks enable users to perform a range of tasks independently, such as placing orders, accessing information, making payments, and engaging with digital content.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐤 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Source Technologies, Embross, Meridian Kiosks, and Lilitab, LLC.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐈 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.