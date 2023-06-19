Key Trends in the Smart Cities Market : Navigating the Digital Urban Revolution | Research By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report on the Global "Smart Cities Market " is segmented by Regions, Country, Company and other Segments. The global Smart Cities Market is dominated by key Players, such as [𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 (𝐈𝐁𝐌) 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐀𝐏, 𝐈𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐌 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐮𝐛𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐂𝐨𝐦 𝐀𝐆.]These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Stake holders and other participants in the global Smart Cities Market will be able to gain the upper hand by using the report as a powerful resource for their business needs.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Smart Cities market. As cities worldwide faced unprecedented challenges, they were compelled to adapt and find innovative solutions to address the crisis. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of smart technologies and solutions in urban areas, such as contactless systems, remote monitoring, and digital infrastructure. These measures aimed to enhance public safety, improve healthcare services, optimize resource management, and support the overall well-being of urban residents. Additionally, the pandemic highlighted the importance of resilient and sustainable urban development, driving investments in smart city initiatives. While the crisis brought about disruption and challenges, it also acted as a catalyst for transformation, paving the way for a smarter, more connected future for cities around the world.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?

The global smart cities market size reached USD 457.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is attributed to rising demand for public security, as well as favorable government initiatives in various countries to develop advanced video surveillance, real-time vehicle number plate, and facial recognition solutions used for public safety in smart cities, emphasizing the importance of monitoring to ensure people's safety.

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Smart Cities

This research report is the result of an extensive primary and secondary research effort into the Smart Cities Market . It provides a thorough overview of the market's current and future objectives, along with a competitive analysis of the industry, broken down by application, type and regional trends. It also provides a dashboard overview of the past and present performance of leading companies. A variety of methodologies and analyses are used in the research to ensure accurate and comprehensive information about the Smart Cities Market .

𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Rapid advancements in technology, particularly in areas like Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and cloud computing, are crucial drivers for the Smart Cities market. These technologies enable the integration and efficient management of various urban systems, improving overall city operations and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The global trend of rapid urbanization and population growth places increasing pressure on cities to manage resources, infrastructure, and services effectively. Smart Cities offer solutions to address these challenges by optimizing resource allocation, improving transportation systems, enhancing public safety, and delivering sustainable services.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Smart Transportation

Smart Buildings

Smart Utilities

Smart Citizen Services

Others

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Security

Energy Management

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Buildings

Transportation

Others

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The Smart Cities market refers to the implementation of advanced technologies and intelligent solutions in urban areas to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. This market encompasses a range of sectors, including transportation, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, governance, and public services. Smart Cities leverage technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and connectivity to collect and analyze real-time data, optimize resource management, improve infrastructure, and enhance citizen engagement. The primary goals of Smart Cities are to improve urban livability, promote sustainable development, enhance safety and security, optimize resource utilization, and foster economic growth. As cities worldwide grapple with the challenges of urbanization, population growth, and sustainability, the Smart Cities market offers innovative solutions to create smarter, more efficient, and inclusive urban environments.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Key players in the Smart Cities include Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, SAP, Itron Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Telensa Inc., Accenture, Cubic Corporation, and Kapsch TrafficCom AG.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

