Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Continues to Grow with $38,765.0 Million Valuation & 10.2% CAGR Forecasted for 2026

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products

Surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming are expected to propel the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Organic Dairy Food And Drinks Market size was valued at $17,849.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765.0 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.0% through 2019-2026.

Organic dairy food and drinks are manufactured by using organic milk as a raw material collected from livestock with the help of organic farming methods. It mainly includes perishable products such as milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream, which are used on a daily basis by consumers. Factors such as unique nutrient package and benefits provided by dairy food and drinks, make them an important part of a consumer’s life. The global market of organic dairy food and drinks is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic milk drinks.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal Friesl and Campina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on region, the organic dairy food and drinks industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, North America generated the highest revenue valued at $8,148.1 million in organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $17,773.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the emerging regions in the organic dairy food and drinks market and are expected to garner a cumulative share of 19.9% in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% and 8.6% respectively from 2019 to 2026.

The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries.

North America holds lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products. Moreover, the developed retail structures that allow consumers to conveniently purchase food items and beverages supplement the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

-> Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026.

-> Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

-> Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

-> In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

By product type, the organic cheese segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, owing to availability of quality natural cheese at affordable prices and with new flavors. Moreover, continuous addition of flavors with peppery, smoky, and gourmet varieties with nuts and dry fruits supplement the market.

