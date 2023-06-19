Blackcatcard presented its newest b2b payment gateway at Money 20/20 Europe
Blackcatcard Payment Gateway was created to eliminate regular problems of traditional acquiring and increase user engagement and retention rateAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackcatcard’s newest b2b product was presented to industry leaders at one of the largest fintech events – Money 20/20 Europe.
“We have created a state-of-the-art payment gateway. Any online business can use it; however, our experience working with regulated industries gives us unique advantages for integrating with companies from these sectors. We know all the challenges and needs of these companies. Participating in such events as Money 20/20 and talking to various companies from the fintech world inspires us to create an even more tailored product”, – said Olegs Cernisevs, CTO of Blackcatcard.
Blackcatcard Payment Gateway is a cost-efficient alternative to a card acquiring for regular top-ups of a user’s account. It is based on intra-bank transfers. It's a cost-efficient alternative to card acquiring and can be used by clients from almost every jurisdiction. Technically, when using Blackcatcard Payment Gateway, the client does not use a payment card, but direct deposits from the bank account. This payment type can be finalized almost immediately.
Another crucial feature is the lack of obligatory deposits that often take place with payment providers. With Blackcatcard Payment Gateway, the money is delivered directly from the consumer to the business, and vice versa. Funds are available immediately. Unlike many other fintech products, Blackcatcard doesn’t charge significant fees, which could be a particular benefit for regulated industries.
To secure higher customer satisfaction, Blackcatcard invests in additional benefits for users. This includes cashback, bonuses, and various other perks.
Olegs Cernisevs added: “Talking to key market players, we found out that the loyalty aspect is also very important to them. That‘s why we are happy to create co-branded promo campaigns and offer various perks to users“.
Blackcatcard Payment Gateway is now available.
