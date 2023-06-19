Global Downstream Processing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Downstream Processing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the downstream processing market analysis. As per TBRC’s downstream processing market forecast, the downstream processing market size is predicted to reach a value of $45.13 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to propel the downstream processing market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest downstream processing market share. Major players in the market include Artorius AG, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dover Corporation, Lonza Group Ltd., Eppendorf AG.

Downstream Processing Market Segments

1) By Product: Centrifuges, Dryers, Chromatography Systems, Filters, Evaporators, Other Products

2) By Technique: Purification Techniques, Solid-Liquid Separation, Clarification Or Concentration

3) By Application: Monoclonal Antibody Production, Vaccine Production, Insulin Production, Immunoglobulin Production, Erythropoietin Production, Other Applications

This type of processing refers to the recovery and purification of a drug substance (DS) from natural sources, such as animal or bacterial cells. It outlines the sequence of steps necessary to create a pure and homogenous protein product from biological components such as cells, tissue culture fluid, or plant tissues.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Downstream Processing Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

