US LAW FIRM LAW OFFICE OF MASON WARD ESTABLISHES DIRECT OFFICE IN CHENGDU, CHINA

The office will temporarily operate under the names Sichuan Mason Ward Entry-Exit Service Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Mason Ward Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. due to different business registration requirements in other countries.

The Mason Ward China office representative stated that "Chengdu is currently an important economic city in China with a GDP of 2.08 trillion yuan. Mason Ward chose Chengdu as its base because we're very optimistic about the development of the Southwest region. As many legal institutions in first-tier cities in China have already reached strategic partnerships with Mason Ward, choosing Chengdu can open up new markets for both Mason Ward and our partners."

With the new developments of Mason's Ward, it's imperative to note that in 2022, the value of commerce between China and the United States will be $690.6 billion. The United States exported $153.8 billion in commodities to China while importing $536.8 billion from China. The two countries' economic links necessitate legal services, particularly in complex sectors like international trade, foreign investment, immigration, employment, and studying abroad. Many Chinese clients need help settling legal disputes in the United States, such as language and cultural hurdles, communication costs, and information gaps.

Mason Ward's establishment of an office in China will also continue to maintain its pro bono service project in family law. This project has been running for 15 years, providing free services to hundreds of clients. In addition to offering public education on family law, the project also provides pro bono representation for individuals in need, exempting them from legal fees. The Company hopes that more people can continue to benefit from these services.

About the Company – Mason Ward

Mason Ward is an outstanding American law firm that has established a reputation since its inception in 1965. With a commitment to delivering legal services, the firm has catered to a diverse clientele. The firm's clientele extends beyond governmental entities and international organizations to encompass prominent figures from the worlds of business, politics, and entertainment.

Mason Ward facilitates with a comprehensive range of legal services covering various practice areas. Their expertise spans commercial law, corporate law, criminal law, financial securities, immigration law, international trade, labor law, intellectual property, taxation, family law, anti-unfair competition and monopoly, public policy and regulation, cross-border litigation and arbitration, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, and more. The firm boasts a team of over 120 lawyers who possess exceptional knowledge and experience in their respective fields.

