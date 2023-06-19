Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's animal therapeutics and diagnostics market forecast, the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market size is predicted to reach a value of $58.88 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.98% through the forecast period.

Rising pet adoption is expected to propel the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major animal therapeutics and diagnostics market leaders include Zoetis Services LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Virbac, Ceva, Heska Corporation, IDEXX, BIOMÉRIEUX, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG.

Global Market Segments

1) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep

2) By Product: Animal Diagnostics Products, Instruments, Consumables, Animal Therapeutics Products, Anti-Parasitic Drugs And Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anesthetics

These types of therapeutics refers to the application of medical procedures to enhance an animal's health, whereas animal diagnostics deals with the recognition and analysis of ailments that affect animals.

