Construction Worker Safety Market with CAGR of 10.1% is Booming Worldwide | Industry Revenue to Reach $7.8 bn by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Construction Worker Safety Market”, The global construction worker safety market size was valued at $3.0 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The global construction worker safety market report provides the detailed market share, size, and the growth rate of various segments at both the country and regional levels. It includes an in-depth study of the market subtleties such as the current trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report also highlights the qualitative aspects of the study. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the construction worker safety market.

Furthermore, the market report involves the competitive landscape containing the profiles of top ten key players in the industry. The companies have been thoroughly analyzed on the basis of their revenue size, regional presence, product/service portfolio, major plans & policies, and overall contribution to the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments:

The bancassurance market is segmented on the basis of type, construction type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into personal protective equipment, fall protection equipment, and safe excess equipment. By construction type, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By application, the market is bifurcated into worker body safety and workplace safety. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the construction worker safety market forecast from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing bancassurance market opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the construction worker safety market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Major market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global construction worker safety market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Players:

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the construction worker safety market such as Ansell Ltd., DuPont, ESC Safety Consultants, Hilti, Honeywell International Inc., 3M Company, Mallcom Limited, MSA, Radians, Inc., and Rock Fall Ltd. The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global construction worker safety market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

For instance -

· In October 2021, OMRON Corporation launched the VT-S10 Series a new inspection system.

· In May 2022, Honeywell International Inc. launched two new respiratory aids, the RU8500X and DC365 series masks, which are both NIOSH-certified.

· In January 2021, ERM acquired ESC (Engineering Safety Consultants), a global engineering consultancy and functional safety management company based in UK to enhance ERM’s capacity and capability in relation to process safety and technical services

