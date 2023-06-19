Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Turbofan Engine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s aircraft turbofan engine market forecast, the aircraft turbofan engine market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.90 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.59 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global aircraft turbofan engine industry is due to rising aircraft orders. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft turbofan engine market share. Major aircraft turbofan engine market companies include Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, CFM International, Safran Aircraft Engines, GE Aviation.

Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Segments

● By Engine Type: PW4000, GEnx, Trent 1000, F414, GP7000, Other Engines

● By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft

● By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

● By Application: Military Aviation, Commercial Air Transport, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An aircraft turbofan engine is a jet engine that powers modern commercial and military aircraft. The turbofan engine is designed to provide high efficiency and low noise compared to earlier jet engine designs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

