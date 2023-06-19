Honey food Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Barkman Honey, Bee Maid Honey, Billy Bee Honey Products
Honey food Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Honey food Market will witness a 4.2% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Honey food market to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Honey Food Market Breakdown by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others) by Type (Table Honey, Cooking Ingredient Honey) by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) by Packaging Type (Bottle, Jar, Tube, Tub, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Honey food market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.6 Billion at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 8.9 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Honey food Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Honey food market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Barkman Honey, LLC (United States), Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada), Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada), Capilano Honey Limited (Australia), Comvita Limited (New Zealand), Dabur India Limited (India), Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China), Beeyond the Hive (United States), Lamex Foods (United States), Hi-Tech Natural Products (India).
Definition:
Honey foods are defined as foods that have some honey as an ingredient. By gathering nectar from flowers, honeybees create honey, a naturally sweet food. It is a natural phenomenon for honeybees to produce honey. The bees help store the honey as a food source in their wax honeycombs within beehives. Honey-containing foods are very effective in nature because they provide the meal a natural sweetness and protect consumers from artificial sweeteners. Consuming foods with honey in them can help fend against and treat diseases like cancer. An surge in consumer interest in consuming meals cooked with honey throughout the world is driving the market for honey-based cuisine.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Honey food Market: Table Honey, Cooking Ingredient Honey
Key Applications/end-users of Honey food Market: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others
Market Drivers:
The increased consumption of low-calorie, organic foods by customers throughout the world has increased the demand for foods containing honey. The foods containing honey are more advantageous for keeping excellent health since they aid in weight reduction, guard against heart disease, and address serious health problems. As a result, honey consumption has significantly increased, and both the food and beverage industry and the pharmaceutical industry use honey often. Therefore, growing awareness of the health advantages of eating honey, support for fitness and wellness practises, and extensive use in a variety of foods, beverages, and herbal medicines have all contributed to the growth of the global market.
Market Opportunities:
The market for honey-based foods is expanding quickly due to rising consumer demand for high-end honey products that offer superior nutrition and convenience. Table honey and organic honey products are increasingly popular in the honey food industry. Table honey can be used in place of sugar or molasses in baked beans, coffee, and tea, among other things. However, it can also be used as a glaze or topping on its own, for example, on pancakes and other baked goods. Clover flourish honey is the most popular type of table honey. Comparing organic honey to table honey, organic honey is superior. It is available in a variety of forms based on the flowers that honeybees pollinated, including clover, orange blossoms, and red mangroves. GMOs, pesticides, and antibiotics are not used in the production of this kind of honey. Additionally, because it contains live bacteria, it has pharmaceutical products and might even contain honeycomb. More people are becoming aware of the advantages of these honey products, which creates potential for the honey food industry to grow.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Barkman Honey, LLC (United States), Bee Maid Honey Limited (Canada), Billy Bee Honey Products Company (Canada), Capilano Honey Limited (Australia), Comvita Limited (New Zealand), Dabur India Limited (India), Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China), Beeyond the Hive (United States), Lamex Foods (United States), Hi-Tech Natural Products (India).
