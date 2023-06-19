Restaurant Online Ordering System Market to See Competition Rise | Uber Eats, DoorDash, Zomato
Restaurant Online Ordering System Market to See Huge Demand by 2030
Restaurant Online Ordering System Market will witness a 10.4% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Restaurant Online Ordering System market to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Restaurant Online Ordering System Comprehensive Study by Platform (Desktop, Tablet, Mobile), Delivery Models (Full Service Focused Delivery Model, Order Focused Delivery System Model, Logistics Focused Delivery Model), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Payment Method (Online Payment, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Cash On Delivery). The Restaurant Online Ordering System market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.24 Billion at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 23.91 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Restaurant Online Ordering System Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Restaurant Online Ordering System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Uber Eats (United States), DoorDash (United States), Zomato (India), Swiggy (India), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), Just Eat (United Kingdom), Foodpanda (Germany), Talabat (Kuwait), Eat24 (United States), Slice (United States).
Definition:
An online ordering system for restaurants refers to a web-based platform or mobile application that allows customers to place food orders and make payments electronically. This system is used by restaurants to streamline their ordering and payment processes, reduce waiting times for customers, and enhance the overall dining experience.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Restaurant Online Ordering System Market: Cloud-based, On-premise
Key Applications/end-users of Restaurant Online Ordering System Market: Desktop, Tablet, Mobile
Market Trends:
Increasing Use of Mobile Application for Restaurant Online Ordering
Market Drivers:
Growing Number of Working-Class People In Developing Economies
Market Opportunities:
Technological Advancements in Online Ordering System and Food Delivery Apps
Market Restraints:
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Uber Eats (United States), DoorDash (United States), Zomato (India), Swiggy (India), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), Just Eat (United Kingdom), Foodpanda (Germany), Talabat (Kuwait), Eat24 (United States), Slice (United States).
