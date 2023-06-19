Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Vaccine Adjuvants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Vaccine Adjuvants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s Vaccine Adjuvants market forecast, the Vaccine Adjuvants market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.38 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global Vaccine Adjuvants industry is due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest Vaccine Adjuvants market share. Major Vaccine Adjuvants companies include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novavax, Inc, SPI Pharma, Agenus, Inc, CSL Limited, InvivoGen, Brenntag Biosector A/S, Adjuvatis.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segments

● By Product Type: Adjuvant Emulsions, Pathogen Components, Particulate Adjuvants, Combination Adjuvants, Other Product Types

●By Route of Application: Human Vaccine Adjuvants, Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

●By Route of Administration: Oral, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Subcutaneous, Intradermal

●By Disease: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vaccine adjuvants are compounds or ingredients used in vaccines that enhance the body's immunogenic response to antigens that lack immunostimulatory capabilities and help to create a stronger immune response.

