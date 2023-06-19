Insurtech for Health Insurance Market Shaping from Growth to Value: GoHealth Policygeniu Next Insurance
Insurtech for Health Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Insurtech for Health Insurance Market will witness a 15.16% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insurtech for Health Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 15.16% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by The market for health insurance in the United States for insurtech is segmented by application (product development & underwriting, sales & marketing, policy administration collection & disbursement, claims management). by Type (Critical Illness Insurance, Maternity Insurance, Individual Insurance, Senior Citizens Insurance, Other) by Solutions and Services Offered by geography (The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South, The Midwest), by technology (Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Machine Learning, Robo Advisory, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control, API), and by IoT (Internet of Things).. The Insurtech for Health Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Million at a CAGR of 15.16% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 936.21 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Insurtech for Health Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurtech for Health Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GoHealth Policygeniu Next Insurance Lemonade Bright Health OutSystems DXC Technology Company Zipari Majesco Clearcover MetroMile Shift Technology Oscar Insurance
Definition:
The term "insurtech" refers to the use of cutting-edge technology to problems or possibilities in the insurance value chain. It involves making use of data, analytics, process automation for goods, and process advancements to provide more organised interactions between insurers and their holders. As a result, it is seen as a technical advancement that has increased the efficiency of the insurance sector. Multiple reasons primarily drive the US health insurance insurtech sector. The need for insurtech in the United States is being driven by growth in the health insurance industry's income, expanding health insurance demand across several locations, and a rise in the desire of insurance firms for tech-driven solutions. The market is becoming more competitive as a result of regulatory and cost-cutting constraints on enterprises.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Insurtech for Health Insurance Market: Critical Illness Insurance, Maternity Insurance, Individual Insurance, Senior Citizens Insurance, Other
Key Applications/end-users of Insurtech for Health Insurance Market: product development & underwriting, sales & marketing, policy administration collection & disbursement, claims management
Market Trends:
The health insurance business is starting to change due to digitization. Payers in the United States are gradually moving towards digital, but they lag behind other businesses in terms of consumer satisfaction, automation, and the application of artificial intelligence. As a result, spending on digital programmes is rising. Companies that provide health insurance are adopting a digital approach. Cost reductions, efficiency, and customer happiness are all significantly impacted. 61 percent of consumers in the USA prefer to monitor the progress of their claims online, according to a research. Companies are likely to implement digital products given the vast and potential customer digital options.
Market Drivers:
One of the most notable and lucrative industries for generating new income is the health insurance industry in the US. In the USA, there is an increasing demand for private health insurance plans, which fuels lucrative new income streams for the companies that supply these plans. Health insurance-related coverage is becoming more popular as a result of increased health risks and rising healthcare expenses. Insurance customers also want to use services that are more technologically advanced. As a result, they are stimulating the market for insurtech products. The consumer is increasingly at the centre of everything insurers do.
Market Opportunities:
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: GoHealth Policygeniu Next Insurance Lemonade Bright Health OutSystems DXC Technology Company Zipari Majesco Clearcover MetroMile Shift Technology Oscar Insurance
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Insurtech for Health Insurance Market
Insurtech for Health Insurance Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Critical Illness Insurance, Maternity Insurance, Individual Insurance, Senior Citizens Insurance, Other)
Insurtech for Health Insurance Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (product development & underwriting, sales & marketing, policy administration collection & disbursement, claims management) (2022-2028)
Insurtech for Health Insurance Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Insurtech for Health Insurance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Insurtech for Health Insurance Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Critical Illness Insurance, Maternity Insurance, Individual Insurance, Senior Citizens Insurance, Other)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Insurtech for Health Insurance
Insurtech for Health Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
