Top L.A. Rehab, Wish Recovery, Launches A New Intensive Outpatient Program
This new IOP offers an alternate, comprehensive path to recovery.NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wish Recovery, a leading addiction treatment center in Southern California, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive and evidence-based Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). The program is designed to provide individuals struggling with addiction with the tools necessary for lasting recovery and whole-self healing.
Kristen Anderson, Clinical Director, says launching an intensive outpatient program will challenge clients to “do the work.” The program incorporates a range of therapies and practices, including but not limited to these cutting-edge therapies: EMDR, Biofeedback, TMS, motivational interviewing, dialectical behavior therapy, and cognitive-behavioral therapy. These treatments have been proven effective in helping individuals overcome addiction and develop the skills necessary to maintain long-term recovery.
The center's multidisciplinary team of doctors and therapists work together to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs, with 3-4 individual psychotherapy sessions offered weekly. The program includes nutritional support, world-class accommodations, flexible scheduling options, including evening and weekend, and part-time IOP.
Anderson is proud of the new program and the staff “dedicated to helping guide [each patient] through this journey and healing process.” Wish Recovery has had success treating clients as inpatients and hopes to mirror the transformative results for each client that comes to the center for comprehensive outpatient treatment will be hyperfocused and still custom-made to address the underlying issues of the client’s addiction because Anderson says, “the work” is for a personal journey “toward sustainable recovery” and helping clients “love themselves again” and “live to their fullest potential.”
One of the central features of the new program is its flexible scheduling options allowing individuals to receive treatment while maintaining their daily routines and responsibilities. In addition to regular therapy, Wish Recovery IOP offers world-class accommodations to ensure clients’ comfort and safety during their outpatient experience. The center's state-of-the-art facilities have the latest technology and amenities to neutralize the recovery process’s distressful characteristics in a comfortable and stress-free environment.
Wish Recovery is thrilled to launch its Intensive Outpatient Program as part of its Continuous Care to help individuals achieve lasting sobriety. Their team is dedicated to providing every client with the highest level of care and support. They are excited to open their doors to welcome more serious people ready for their behavioral change and recovery success. Anderson is confident the program will make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, especially those who cannot rehabilitate as an inpatient.
For more information about Wish Recovery’s IOP, please visit their website at https://wishrehab.com or contact them 24/7 at info@wishrehab.com or call 844.222.8808
Visit the Wish Recovery facility at 9846 White Oak Ave, Northridge, CA, 91325.
Kristen Anderson, Clinical Director
Wish Recovery
+1 844-222-8808
info@wishrehab.com