Top Drive Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Top Drive Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Top Drive Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the top drive systems market research. As per TBRC’s top drive systems market forecast, the top drive systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.02 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.9% through the forecast period.
The increase in the number of drilling rigs is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest top drive systems market share. Major players in the market include National Oilwell Varco, Canrig Drilling Technology Limited, Tesco Corporation, Cameron International Corporation, Aker Solutions AS, Axon Energy Products, Bentec GMBH Drilling and Oilfield Systems, Honghua Group Limited, Warrior Manufacturing Service Limited, Schlumberger Limited, Nabors Industries Ltd., Foremost Group, MHWirth AS, Drillmec SpA, GDS International LLC.
Top Drive Systems Market Segments
1) By Type: Electric Top Drives, Hydraulic Top Drives
2) By Vessel Type: Jackup Rings, Semisubmersible Rings, Drillships
3) By Application: Mining, Oil And Gas, Construction, Other Application Types
These types of drive systems refer to a mechanical component on a drilling rig composed of one or more electric or hydraulic motors connected to the drill string by a short pipe known as the quill. During the drilling process, the top drive rotates the drill string. This rotation requires at least 1,000 horsepower to turn a shaft onto which the drill string is screwed. Top drives can be utilized in place of more standard rotary tables or Kelly drives.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Top Drive Systems Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Top Drive Systems Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
