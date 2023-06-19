Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers spunbond nonwovens global market analysis and every facet of the spunbond nonwovens global market research. As per TBRC’s spunbond nonwovens market forecast, the spunbond nonwovens market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.07 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.9% through the forecast period.

The rising production of automobiles is driving the spunbond nonwovens market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mogul Co. Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Johns Manville Corporation, Avgol Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Fitesa S.A., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Radici Partecipazioni SpA.

Spunbond Nonwovens Market Segments

1) By Type: Disposable, Non-Disposable

2) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, Other Materials

3) By Application: Crop Cover, Face Mask, Air Filters, Carry Bags, Posters And Banners, Others Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Medical, Personal Care And Hygiene, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-User Industries

These types of nonwovens refer to a type of nonwoven fabric made by bonding fibers together using a high-speed spinning process. These types of nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional woven fabrics because of their cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and performance properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Spunbond Nonwovens Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

