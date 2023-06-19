Medical Equipment Rental Market Size Expected To Reach $72.20 Billion By 2027

Medical Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical equipment rental market forecast, the medical equipment rental market size is predicted to reach a value of $72.20 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.25 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global medical equipment rental industry is due to the rise in the number of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and surgery centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical equipment rental market share. Major medical equipment rental companies include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Siemens Financial Service Inc., Nunn's home Medical Equipment, Westside Medical Supply.

Medical Equipment Rental Market Segments

●By Type: Personal Or Home Care Equipment, Electronic Or Digital Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Durable Medical Equipment, Long Term Care, Acute Care, Emergency And Trauma, Storage And Transport

●By End-User: Hospitals, Personal Or Home Care, Institutional, Other End-UsersBy Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical equipment rental refers to the service of providing assets like infusion pumps and other medical equipment on a rental basis to lenders such as hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare partners. It allows the customer to choose which store to visit, browse through the store, and place an order for the required medical equipment.

