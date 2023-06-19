Cardiac Safety Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1.41 Billion By 2027
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Cardiac Safety Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cardiac safety services market forecast, the cardiac safety services market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.5 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global cardiac safety services industry is due to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest cardiac safety services market share. Major cardiac safety services companies include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Banook Group, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc, Biotrial Research, Certara Inc, Celerion Inc., Medpace Holdings Inc.
Cardiac Safety Services Market Segments
● By Services: ECG Or Holter Measurements, Blood Pressure Measurements, In Vitro Cardiac Safety Assessment Services, Cardiovascular Imaging, Real-Time Telemetry Monitoring, Central Over-Read Of ECGS, Non-Invasive Cardiac Imaging, Physiologic Stress Testing, Thorough QT Studies, Other services
● By Phase: Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3
● By End Users: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institute
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cardiac safety services refer to offering services related to monitoring heart safety by giving the required support and help in designing clinical trials and other research. Cardiac safety services typically offer assistance with planning clinical trials and other investigations necessary to maintain cardiac safety.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Cardiac Safety Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cardiac Safety Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
