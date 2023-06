The Promising Future of Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies: Market Projected to Reach $106.8 Billion by 2031

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Cancer monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at $55.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market size was valued at $55.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a type of immunotherapy that target cancer cells by binding to specific proteins on their surface. They are used for the treatment of various types of cancer, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and lymphoma. The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, the rise in research and development activities, and the increasing demand for targeted therapies.

By type, the market is segmented into naked monoclonal antibodies, conjugated monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific monoclonal antibodies. The conjugated monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing use of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer treatment.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for innovative cancer therapies.

North America is expected to dominate the cancer monoclonal antibodies market due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies, high R&D investment, and supportive government initiatives. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐œ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐›๐จ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the cancer monoclonal antibodies market as the hospitalization rate for infected patients increased and the scope of hospitalization for patients for surgeries reduced significantly.

Due to the increase in hospitalization of Covid-19 patients, healthcare professionals postponed cancer treatments as patients with cancer have low immunity and there are high chances that they may catch infection quickly. Hence, the focus shifted to the management and control of the COVID-19 patients. Therefore, there was a reduction in cancer diagnosis cases during the pandemic, leading to a decline in demand for cancer monoclonal antibody testing.

The market has gained momentum with life getting back to normal.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market based on antibody type, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

In terms of antibody type, the humanized segment captured the largest market share of two-fifths of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2021 and is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2031. The same segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.1% through 2031. The report also discusses the murine and chimeric segments.

In terms of application, the blood cancer segment captured the largest market share of more than one-third of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market in 2031. However, the lung cancer segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue and achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.3% through 2031. The report also offers an analysis of breast cancer and others segments.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market and would maintain its dominance through 2031. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The study also includes an analysis of the research and academic institute/laboratories segment.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market in 2021 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐œ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐›๐จ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž,

Roche Holdings Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Celgene Limited

Bistrol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly & Co.

Abbvie Inc.

