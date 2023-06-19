Frozen Bakery Products Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025

Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, and others are the potential markets for the frozen bakery products market

The frozen bakery product manufacturers and research institutions are investing heavily for R&D to introduce new products that cater to the varying needs and requirements of its target customers. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Frozen Bakery Products Market is segmented into product type, source, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into breads, pizza crust, cakes and pastries, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The bread segment accounts for the highest market share attributable to increase in consumption of frozen breads in UK, Germany, and France. Some of the key players in the market focus on introducing innovative bakery products that cater to the requirement of its target customers. In terms of source, barley and rye account for highest market share due to increase in demand for raw material among the manufacturers.

The global frozen bakery products market size was valued at $33,870 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $49,118 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the North America sector accounted for nearly 31.34% of the frozen bakery products market share.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

General Mills (Pillsburry)

Aryzta AG

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Europastry

S.A.

Lantmannen Unibake International

Associated British Foods plc

Flower Foods Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Dawn Foods Products Inc., and Vandemoortele NV.

Frozen food products is one of the largest segments in global food industry. However, in the flow of cold chain for these kinds of products, it incurs higher profit margins from some of the key participants in the supply chain. This includes maintenance cost, transportation cost, infrastructure, and machineries. Thus, this have an adverse effect on the overall price of frozen products which eventually affects the overall volume sales for the product. This in turn restricts the frozen bakery products market growth.

Over the years, there has been a rise in number of workforces in various demographic segments. There has been a gradual adoption of work lifestyle among women. As a result, majority of consumers around the world especially in the developed countries, seek food products that can be prepared easily. Owing to which, various convenient food products witness a significant demand over the past couple of years. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

By distribution channel, the artisan baker segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, since majority of the consumers prefer buying frozen bakery products from these kinds of stores owing to the easy availability of the product.

The Europe frozen bakery products segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> In 2017, based on product type, the bread segment accounted for around 34% of the frozen bakery products market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2017, the pizza crust segment accounted for around 22% of the market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

-> In 2017, based on source, the rye segment accounted for 34% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.0%.

-> In 2017, the barley segment has occupied around 29% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.8%.

-> In 2017, based on end use, the food service segment accounted for 39% of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.9%.

-> In 2017, the food processing segment has occupied around 33% of the market shareand is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.3%.

Over the past couple of years, there is a surge in need for frozen ready meals, fruits, and vegetables in major parts of the globe owing to various health benefits associated with the product. This boosts the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Frozen food avoids the risk of any additives or preservatives.

