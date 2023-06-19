Global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AR and VR Smart Glasses Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s AR and VR smart glasses market forecast, the AR and VR smart glasses market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.30 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global AR and VR smart glasses industry is due to an increasing number of gamers. The North America region is expected to hold the largest AR and VR smart glasses market share. Major AR and VR smart glasses companies include Samsung Group, Optinvent, Ricoh Company Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Avegant Corp..

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Segments

● By Device Type: Binocular, Monocular

● By Product: Mobile Phone Smart Glasses, Integrated Smart Glasses, External Smart Glasses

● By Type: Optical See Through, Video See Through

● By End Use: Gaming Industry, Healthcare, Education, Military And Defense, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Augmented reality (AR) smart glasses are wearable computer-capable eyewear that adds more information, ideally 3D visuals and information like animations and videos to the user's real-world settings by superimposing the computer-generated or digital information on their surroundings. Virtual reality glasses or goggles are one type of eyewear that also doubles as a display. They enable the wearer to browse through a gallery of digital images that they can then manipulate.

