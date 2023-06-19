Pectin Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The Pectin Market is expected to reach US$ 1,704 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Pectin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global pectin market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the pectin market?

The global pectin market size reached US$ 1,080 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,704 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2028.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the pectin industry:

The pectin market is primarily driven by the expanding F&B industry across the globe and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE), packaged, and convenient foods, owing to evolving consumer dietary preferences and busy lifestyles. Additionally, the growing utilization of pectin as an additive in medicines and cosmetics products, on account of its abundant phytochemicals, folic acid, and potassium content, is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising need for the product to enhance structural stability in pastes, ointments, oils, and creams and as a thickening agent in hair tonics, body lotions, shampoos, and conditioners is also positively influencing the market growth. Another factor catalyzing the market growth is the widespread adoption of high methoxyl (HM) pectin as a natural stabilizer and gelling agent. Moreover, the elevating consumer health consciousness and the shifting preferences toward natural and clean-label ingredients are expected to bolster the pectin market in the coming years.

What is pectin?

Pectin represents a naturally occurring soluble fiber compound sourced from the cell walls of numerous fruits and vegetables, such as apples, apricots, sugar beet, oranges, and carrots. It is typically extracted from citrus fruits and manufactured commercially as a powder, varying in color from white to light brown. The quality of pectin is determined by its pectin grade, which defines the sugar-to-pectin ratio in a standard-strength jelly. Primarily functioning as a gelling agent, it forms a key ingredient in the production of jams, jellies, and marmalades. Pectin even serves as a stabilizer in milk-based beverages and fruit juices, enhancing their texture and prolonging shelf life. It can help to minimize cooking time and improve color and texture, and aid in wound healing and the manufacturing of specialty medical adhesives. Pectin also provides various health benefits, including cholesterol reduction, relief from heartburn, and advantages for individuals with diabetes and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Consequently, it finds extensive applications across several sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, etc.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• CP Kelco (J.M. HUBER Group)

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Herbstreith & Fox GmbH & Co. KG

• Naturex SA

• Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Citrus Peel

• Apple Peel

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Jams and Preserves

• Drinkable and Spoonable Yoghurt

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Fruit Beverages

• Other Milk Drinks

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

