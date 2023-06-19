Medical Imaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical imaging market. As per TBRC’s medical imaging market forecast, the medical imaging market size is predicted to reach a value of $51.07 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the medical imaging market in the coming future. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major medical imaging market leaders include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Medison Co Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N V, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote SpA, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Koning Health.

Medical Imaging Market Segments

1) By Product: X-Ray Devices, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography

2) By Application: Obstetrics And Gynecology Health, Orthopedics And Musculoskeletal, Neuro And Spine, Cardiovascular And Thoracic, General Imaging, Oncology, Urology, Breast Health, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End Users

This type of imaging comprises a variety of technologies and devices that are used to create images of body parts to identify, observe, or treat medical disorders. Each technology type provides distinct information on the part of the body being investigated or treated, concerning potential illness, damage, or the efficacy of medical care.

