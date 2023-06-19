Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Antifreeze/Coolant Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Antifreeze/Coolant Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Antifreeze/Coolant Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s antifreeze/coolant market forecast, the antifreeze/coolant market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.60 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.99 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global antifreeze/coolant industry is due to increasing vehicle production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest antifreeze/coolant market share. Major antifreeze/coolant companies include BP PLC, BASF SE, Cummins Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company.

Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segments

● By Product: Propylene Glycol, Ethylene Glycol, Other Products

● By Technology: Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT), Organic Acid Technology (OAT), Nitrite Organic Acid Technology (NOAT), Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT), Other Technologies

● By Application: Industrial, Automobiles, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antifreeze or coolant is a fluid mixture of chemicals such as ethylene glycol or propylene glycol.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



