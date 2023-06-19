Top-Ten Hitmaker INFJ Kenzo inks a $60,000,000 Recording Contract
INFJ Kenzo signs the biggest debut artist recording contracts in the past 20 years.
Don’t just aspire to make a living, Aspire to make a difference”NEWPORT COAST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Wage of Better Angels" Superstar INFJ Kenzo signs the biggest debut recording contract in the history of music.
10 days ago Top-Ten Hitmaker INFJ Kenzo inked a $60,000,000 Recording Contract with an Investment Firm out of Israel.
INFJ Kenzo, the Iowa raised popular singer and songwriter known for his chart-topping hits, has signed a $60 million contract with an Israel investment firm. The deal, which was announced today, will see INFJ Kenzo working with the firm to create new songs and albums.
"I'm really excited to be working with such a talented and successful artist," said INFJ Kenzo in a statement. "This is a great opportunity for me to continue making great music and to reach new audiences."
The investment firm is known for its work with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and INFJ Kenzo is the latest addition to its roster. With his unique blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop, Kenzo is one of the most popular artists in the world, and this deal is sure to only increase his profile.
"We're thrilled to be working with Kenzo," said the investment firm in a statement. "He is an incredible artist with a tremendous amount of talent, and we believe that he has a bright future ahead of him."
This is a major coup for Kenzo, and it is sure to pay off handsomely for both him and the investment firm. With INFJ Kenzo's star on the rise, there is no telling what the future holds for this talented artist.
OTAON Artist Group, Newport Coast, Newport Beach, CA, United States of America
OTAON Artist Group
