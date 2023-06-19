Tuzmo Launches in Istanbul, Connecting Travelers and Tourists with Authentic, Local Artisans of Turkey

Tuzmo Logo

Revolutionizing the Way Travelers Explore Desinations: Tuzmo's Innovative App Connects Tourists with Authentic Local Artisans, Enriching Cultural Experiences

GAITHERSBURG, MD, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuzmo, the groundbreaking app that connects travelers with authentic, local artisans, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated launch in Istanbul, Turkey. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for Tuzmo as it brings its unique platform to one of the world's most culturally vibrant cities.

Tuzmo is revolutionizing the way travelers experience Istanbul by offering a digital marketplace that enables them to connect with skilled artisans and explore the city's rich artisanal heritage. From exquisite Turkish carpets and ceramics to traditional calligraphy and mosaic lamps, Tuzmo provides a gateway to discover and support the incredible craftsmanship of Istanbul's artisans.

With its easy-to-use interface, Tuzmo empowers travelers to immerse themselves in the local culture and engage with artisans directly. Whether visitors are seeking one-of-a-kind souvenirs, personalized gifts, or simply a memorable cultural experience, Tuzmo is the go-to platform that seamlessly connects them with Istanbul's hidden treasures.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Tuzmo to Istanbul, a city steeped in history, art, and craftsmanship," said Rana Saad, Founder and CEO of Tuzmo. "Our platform not only celebrates the immense talent of local artisans but also empowers travelers to make meaningful connections and support sustainable tourism practices. Istanbul is the perfect destination for Tuzmo, with its rich cultural heritage and thriving artisanal community."

Tuzmo's launch in Istanbul aligns perfectly with the city's vision to promote sustainable tourism and preserve its cultural legacy. By facilitating direct transactions between travelers and artisans, Tuzmo empowers local economies and fosters a deeper appreciation for the artistry and cultural heritage of Istanbul.

To celebrate the launch, Tuzmo is collaborating with renowned Istanbul artisans to curate exclusive collections and offer exciting promotions. Travelers will have the opportunity to engage in interactive workshops, guided tours, and immersive cultural experiences, creating unforgettable memories and supporting the local community.

To experience the magic of Istanbul's artisanal culture and connect with local artisans, download the Tuzmo app from the App Store or visit the website at www.tuzmo.com.

About Tuzmo:

Tuzmo is a pioneering app that connects travelers and tourists with authentic, local artisans worldwide. With a mission to foster cultural exchange, economic empowerment, and sustainable tourism, Tuzmo provides a platform for artisans to showcase their craft and connect with a global audience. Through Tuzmo, travelers can discover unique cultural experiences, support local economies, and take home meaningful memories. Tuzmo is a finalist in the UNWTO’s Awake Tourism Challenge 2023.

