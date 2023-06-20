Psychedelic Provider Network Launches Online Community for Clinicians in Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy

The Psychedelic Provider Network is a leading online community for clinicians dedicated to integrating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy into their practice. Sandra Newes, PhD, Clinical Psychologist Signi Goldman, MD, Board Certified Psychiatrist

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Psychedelic Provider Network today launched an online community for mental health professionals, clinicians, and medical providers dedicated to integrating psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy into their practice. The network offers a convenient and supportive platform to enhance professional development and expand the discipline with a comprehensive collection of resources, training, events, and job opportunities. Co-founders Sandra Newes, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, and Signi Goldman, MD, Board Certified Psychiatrist, are both experienced in ketamine assisted psychotherapy and other psychedelic medicines. They are teaming up to support other clinicians to enable safe, effective, evidence-based treatments.

"The Psychedelic Provider Network empowers clinicians by providing a centralized hub for resources, while fostering collaboration and excellence in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy," said Sandra Newes, PhD, founder of Psychedelic Provider Network. “The network's comprehensive portal delivers cutting-edge research, case studies, training, best practices, and connections to other members in a single, convenient online location. It’s our goal to equip clinicians with the indispensable tools to excel in this emerging field.”

"Our dedicated team ensures that content is up-to-date and reflects the latest advancements, guaranteeing clinicians access to reliable and credible information,” said Signi Goldman, MD, founder of Psychedelic Provider Network. "In addition to resources, The Network connects clinicians with specialized training, industry events, and career opportunities, facilitating professional growth and expanding their circle of resources within the field. The platform encourages collaboration among like-minded professionals, creating a supportive community for discussions, sharing insights, and encourages collaborative research.”

Clinicians engaged in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy benefit from access to current and relevant research, enabling them to keep informed on the latest findings, evidence-based practices, and advancements in the field. Clinicians can enhance their expertise and contribute to the ongoing development of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy as a legitimate and effective treatment modality.

