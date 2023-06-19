Czech Sports Event Featured on the Scientology Network Helps Save Young Lives

In cities across the country, mayors and officials welcome the volunteers and sign a proclamation to make theirs a drug-free city. In each city, youth pledge to live drug-free. Youth run with the team as the Cyclo-Run heads to the next city in their two-week tour throughout the Czech Republic. Wherever they go, the volunteers speak to the children about the dangers of drugs and encourage them to make the self-determined decision to live drug-free. They often receive a police escort when they enter the next town.

The 20th anniversary Cyclo-Run is speeding its way through the Czech Republic. Learn more on Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

ČESKÝ TĚŠÍN, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2013, runners and cyclists from the Czech Republic have dedicated two weeks each year to protect youth from the ravages of drug abuse and addiction. Called a Cyclo-Run because they cycle and run throughout the country, this year’s event launched from Český Těšín, a city in Eastern Czechia near the border of Poland.

The city’s mayor welcomed the athletes and signed a proclamation pledging to help make Český Těšín a drug-free city. He was joined by the head of the school department, the chief of the municipal police and other officials in welcoming the team and thanking them for their drug education and prevention campaign.

Some 100 local youths then ran with the athletes to launch the Cyclo-Run on its two-week cycling and running tour of the country. They accompanied the team as they headed to Třinec, the next stop on the tour—a city where Drug-Free Czech Republic volunteers have been providing drug education in local schools for the past 10 years. There too the mayor greeted the team and signed a Drug-Free City proclamation.

Drug education and prevention is an urgent priority for the country according to the most recent data compiled from a Europe-wide wastewater analysis by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA). The study found Czechia remains home to Europe's largest concentration of methamphetamine use and is also among countries with the greatest use of ecstasy (MDMA) and cannabis.

In addition to the annual cyclo-runs, Drug-Free Czech Republic volunteers carry out drug education and prevention activities throughout the year.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime has found: “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.” And the Office urges communities to “support drug abuse prevention based on scientific evidence as an investment in the wellbeing of children, adolescents, youth, families and communities.”

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World and make its materials available free of charge to anyone wishing to take effective action in their communities, churches or schools.

For more information on the dedicated Drug-Free Czechia Cylo-Run Team, watch an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network about Vlastimil Špalek, Cyclo-Run founder and chairman of Drug-Free World Czechia.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.