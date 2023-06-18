Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June – MGTO’s video manifests catering professional training for sustainable development

MACAU, June 18 - Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2023

On 18 June, this Sustainable Gastronomy Day, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) releases a video production which manifests Macao’s practices in moving towards sustainability as a Creative City of Gastronomy. The video encourages industry partners to pour continuous efforts in preservation of Macao’s culinary culture and training of industry professionals to advance their expertise, joining hands to contribute to the sustainable development of Macao’s tourism industry and the world at large.

Share perspectives on sustainable development from the angle of tourism and catering education

Several guests are invited to share their insights into catering personnel training and the sustainable development of gastronomy and the catering industry in the video, including MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), Fanny Vong, World Chefs Certified International Judge (certified by the World Association of Chefs Societies), Perry Yuen, Chef de Cuisine of the IFTM Educational Restaurant, Hans Lee Rasmussen, Coordinator for Food and Beverage Programmes at IFTM, Edwyn Tam, and Director of Wines at the Macau University of Science and Technology, Matthieu Gaignon.

Support industry professionals to excel and step upon international stage

Last year, the two winners of the Young Chef Young Waiter Macao Competition traveled to Monaco to take part in the World Young Chef Young Waiter Competition. The video features moments of their participation in the international competition and exchange with other catering talents in the world, which supports the sector to reach new progress towards sustainable development.

With the dedication to promoting Macao’s designation as a Creative City of Gastronomy, MGTO organizes different training programs for tourism and related industry personnel in support of the catering industry development in Macao. The Office also supports the trade to join or organize catering contests to raise their competitiveness.

Produce special programs to promote gastronomic culture via different channels

To manifest Macao’s sustainable development in the field of gastronomy, MGTO will launch a series of gastronomy-themed special programs as follows: produce “Quest for Macanese recipes globally – Portugal, United Kingdom and Macao” to promote preservation of Macanese cuisine; three episodes of local food travelogues; seven episodes of stories about signature delicacies and people in different districts; spotlight videos about “tourism + gastronomy” in communities on social media, to brand Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Foster Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy

Since its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, Macao has been joining the rest of the world to promote the Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June annually starting from 2018. MGTO and other governmental departments concerned, academic institutions and the trade have been jointly pushing forward Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy through various collaborations such as the gastronomy forums, workshops, seminars and other educational training initiatives, the establishment of the Macanese Cuisine Database and participation in the activities organized by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network and its member cities.