Writer Xue Mo Calls LOVE and WISDOM the Essence of Humanistic Spirit

The three parties signed a cooperation agreement at the founding ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation Prof. Huang Zhonglian accepted the appointment of special consultant Group photo of distinguished guests who attended the founding ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation Xue Mo donated his works to the Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation Pro.Tu Guoyuan, the Dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at Ningbo University, and the Director of Zhejiang Translation Research Institute presented certificates to renowned scholars

Writer Xue Mo delivered a speech titled “The Essence of Humanistic Spirit” at the inauguration ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation.

In the Chinese myth ‘Lotus Lantern,’ it impossible for a mortal boy to defeat the mighty God. However, his mother told him that only with two powerful weapons could he conquer the God: LOVE and WISDOM” — Xue Mo

MELBOURNE LN, AURORA, ILLINOIS, US, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Chinese writer Xue Mo, Prof. Huang Zhonglian and Prof. Xin Hongjuan were invited to give a talk at the founding ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation, held in Ningbo. In his speech, Xue Mo emphasized the importance of love and wisdom as master keys to unlocking the world. He expressed his hope to collaborate with Ningbo University to introduce Chinese culture to global audiences.

On June 6th 2023, renowned Chinese novelist Xue Mo delivered a keynote speech titled “The Essence of Humanistic Spirit” at the inauguration ceremony of Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation. The event took place at the Faculty of Foreign Languages, Ningbo University. Xue Mo opened his speech by sharing a traditional Chinese story of a little boy saving his mother.

“In the ancient Chinese myth ‘Lotus Lantern,’ it seemed impossible for a mortal boy to defeat the mighty God Erlang. However, his mother told him that only with two powerful weapons could he conquer the God: LOVE and WISDOM.” These words, like a thunderbolt, were deeply engraved in Xue Mo’s heart.

Despite being born in an impoverished village of Western China, Xue Mo overcame numerous obstacles and achieved remarkable success through his commitment to love and wisdom, which also earned him international recognition and acclaim. With an unwavering dedication to his craft, he has authored a good collection of literary and culture works.

He advocated for culture as a way of life and proposed self-reliance, altruism, and noble character as three cornerstones to personal success and societal harmony. He believed that it is important to work collaboratively with people across the globe and seek out opportunities to internationalize Chinese culture and civilization for the benefit of all mankind. His vision reflects a commitment to building bridges between cultures and promoting a more interconnected world.

Today’s society has witnessed too many conflicts, but resorting to technology is not a foolproof solution. In his speech, Xue Mo pointed out, “Nowadays, we find ourselves in a rather absurd era. On one hand, everyone seems to be exceptionally lonely; on the other, the world is incredibly noisy where we can’t escape the flood of information.”

In the wake of the pandemic, the global situation remains highly uncertain. People are both expectant and confused about the future, as divisions and separations continue to hinder communication between individuals, ethnicities, and nations, while conflicts and wars persist like endless nightmares. All of these stem from the division within each individual’s mind and body, as well as the disunity and decoupling of the world as a whole. In this case, Chinese concepts of LOVE and WISDOM can precisely offer new insight into addressing the shared challenges facing humanity today.

When reflecting on his overseas study experience, Xue Mo said, “Throughout the journey of leaving my hometown, venturing across the nation, and ultimately stepping onto the world stage, I have always focused on love and wisdom, the core of Eastern discourse. LOVE signifies unconditionally treating the world and others with loving kindness; WISDOM represents choice, and Chinese wisdom is all about finding solutions to look inward and return to one’s inner self, not being controlled by external conditions, and therefore attaining unconditional happiness and freedom. It is through this LOVE and WISDOM that Chinese and western cultures are truly able to communicate with and understand each other.”

To address the challenges facing the world today, Xue Mo placed great emphasis on the POWER of SHE, particularly the power of mothers. He believed that the world is calling for the love and wisdom of mothers, and recognized that FEMALE POWER plays a critical role in achieving world peace.

“If we can leverage the power of mothers and spread it to the world, I believe the world will be a more peaceful place. No mother would wish to see her child harmed in war.” He contrasted this with the great ambition of Emperor Wu of Han, stating that if everyone in the world were like him, all human beings would live in the abyss.

Xue Mo’s thought-provoking speech won applause from the audience. At the end of his speech, he also explained the universal values of Chinese civilization:

Let’s work together to build a shared future for all humanity;

Honor diversity and enable mutual gain for each individual;

Live in harmony with nature, and attune within;

Following the Dao, we’ll thrive in peace, as one world in harmony.

These principles are not only the universal values of the Chinese nation, but they can also serve as the universal values of the entire world, playing an important guiding role in modern society.

Xue Mo divided writing into two major categories: DRAW ATTENTION and PAY ATTENTION. The first and most commonly adopted method involves collecting abundant materials and selecting the best to catch people’s attention. The second one refers to purifying one’s desires, dissolving one’s ego, staying mindful all day, and treating everything as a teacher to learn from and include in one’s writing. By doing this, even the smallest occurrence can become a source of inspiration.

“The state of one’s mind determines their value,” Xue Mo summarized. To be truly great, whether as a writer, translator, or educator, one must have an open mindset, willing to embrace diverse ideas, cultures, and perspectives.

In recent years, Xue Mo’s works have been translated into more than 30 languages, including English, French, German, Korean, Russian, and Spanish. Notably, Desert Rites, Desert Hunters, White Tiger Pass, Curse of Xixia, Qiang Village, Suosalang, Into the Desert, The Sound of Broadbeans Late at Night, and Eternal Love were translated into English by Howard Goldblatt and his wife Sylvia Li-chun Lin, two internationally acclaimed translators. Selected Stories by Xue Mo was translated into English by Nicky Harman. The Holy Monk and the Spirit Woman and The World Is a Reflection of the Mind were translated into English by J.C. Cleary. The overseas translation and dissemination of Xue Mo’s works have attracted widespread attention in academia.

Xue Mo Center for Chinese Literature Translation is a new collaborative project spearheaded by Professor Tu Guoyuan, the Dean of the Faculty of Foreign Languages at Ningbo University, and the Director of Zhejiang Translation Research Institute. The center was co-founded by the following institutions:

Faculty of Foreign Languages, Ningbo University

Zhejiang Translation Institute

College of Science and Technology, Ningbo University

The center is dedicated to the academic research and translation practices related to the works of the esteemed Chinese writer Xue Mo. Its primary objectives are:

Uncovering the literary and cultural value of Xue Mo’s works

Showcasing the literary charm and wisdom of Xue Mo to global audiences

Promoting Chinese culture and literature to international communities and societies

The research center has also appointed several renowned scholars as special advisors, including Huang Youyi, the Executive Vice President of the Translators Association of China; Xin Hongjuan, the Vice Director of Zhejiang Translation Research Institute; and He Ying, a professor and leading scholar at Ningbo University. To be noted, the research faculty members mostly hold PhDs in translation studies and literature, with rich experience in translating Chinese culture and literature. The establishment of the center marks the expansion of Xue Mo’s works to a wider international society, adding new vigor to Chinese culture and injecting new vitality into global civilization.

Prof. Huang Zhonglian from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, the initiator of variational translation theory, delivered a speech themed “A Five-Dimensional Encounter.” The theme symbolized the convergence of five distinct intersections of people, culture, language, and geography, each with their own profound meaning:

1.Ningbo’s Encounter with Xue Mo

2.Eastern Regions’ Encounter with Western Regions

3.China’s Encounter with the West

4.The Monolingual’s Encounter with the Bilingual

5.Zhonglian’s Encounter with Ningbo

Prof. Huang further noted that he was really proud of Xue Mo’s accomplishments and contemporary writers’ awareness of spreading Chinese culture. He stressed, “It is the responsibility of every writer and scholar to promote cultural exchange and mutual learning.” As “spoken language has a great influence on writing,” the dialect study is of great significance, too. He believed that there would be more “encounters” in future, and hoped to explore the path of introducing Chinese culture to the world by delving into the model for dissemination of Xue Mo’s literary works.

Xue Mo has been nominated three times for the Mao Dun Literature Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in China. His works are now the subject of study at many prestigious universities, such as Peking University and Fudan University.

At last, Prof. Xin Hongjuan gave an engaging talk, “Translation of Xue Mo’s Works: Value Orientation and Research Gap.” She shared her insights mainly from four perspectives: top-level planning, value orientation, value norms, and research gaps. She emphasized that literary translation should align with a country's top-level planning and unearth the value of local literary works. By analyzing the overall value orientation of Chinese cultural translation, Prof. Xin proposed future plans for the research center, outlining the development direction for the research team.

So far, Xue Mo has published 105 literary and culture-themed works, some of which have been translated into over 30 languages including English, French, German, Japanese, Korean and so on. He garnered top billing on the international media attention list at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, which was hailed as one of the most impressive events of that year’s fair.



