Hostimus Announces Free Websites for Nonprofits, Seeks Grant Funding to Bolster Initiative
Digital Marketing Firm Committed to Boosting Nonprofit Online Presence Through Free Website Development
We want to serve as many nonprofits as possible and offer them high-quality, tailored websites that truly reflect their mission and values”UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hostimus, a forward-thinking digital marketing company founded by Jacob Broyles, is announcing an initiative to offer free website development services for nonprofit organizations. This endeavor is part of the company's commitment to enhance the digital landscape for nonprofits and help these organizations establish a robust online presence.
Hostimus has been serving clients with exceptional digital marketing strategies since its inception. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by nonprofits, the company has chosen to use its expertise to help these organizations maximize their impact online.
"We understand the immense value of an effective online presence in today's digital age. However, we also recognize that many nonprofits struggle to fund their online initiatives," says Jacob Broyles, Founder of Hostimus. "That's why we're stepping in to offer our services free of charge, to help these organizations reach their full potential online."
In addition to this, Hostimus is actively seeking grant funding to further this initiative. The funds will be used to enhance the scope of the project, allowing the company to serve more nonprofits and provide them with more comprehensive solutions.
Grant funding will not only increase the number of nonprofits Hostimus can serve but also augment the quality of services rendered. This includes providing nonprofits with advanced website features such as online donation portals, event calendars, volunteer sign-up sheets, and more.
"Securing grant funding will enable us to expand our reach and impact. We want to serve as many nonprofits as possible and offer them high-quality, tailored websites that truly reflect their mission and values," adds Broyles.
Hostimus is inviting grant organizations, philanthropists, and other interested parties to support their cause. Contributions will go directly towards helping nonprofits establish a strong online footprint, empowering them to better serve their communities.
This initiative underscores Hostimus' commitment to giving back to the community and their belief in the transformative power of the digital world. The company is excited about the potential impact of this project and is eager to work with nonprofits and grant funders to make this vision a reality.
For more information about this initiative or to offer grant funding, please contact Jacob Broyles at Hostimus.
